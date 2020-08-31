2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: President Announces Election Date

On October 31, the citizens of Georgia will elect 150-member parliament through a mixed electoral system with 120 deputies elected through proportional-party lists and 30 lawmakers elected as majoritarians from single-mandate constituencies. The elections are held through a significantly modified electoral system – following months-long protests that started in June 20, 2019, and lengthy foreign mediated negotiations between the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties, the Georgian Parliament increased proportional representation from 77 to 120 and decreased majoritarian seats from 73 to 30.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili set October 31 as the date of holding parliamentary elections in Georgia.

Our parliamentary elections will be held on 31 October.

Through them, we will once again reaffirm the democracy of our country.

We must continue the tradition that started 30 years ago, strengthen it, and present ourselves as an exceptionally democratic country 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/tvJyT3UWfX

— Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) August 31, 2020