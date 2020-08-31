"See you at the elections" read the posters of protesters outside the Georgian Parliament on June 20, 2020. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: President Announces Election Date

31/08/2020 - 16:30
On October 31, the citizens of Georgia will elect 150-member parliament through a mixed electoral system with 120 deputies elected through proportional-party lists and 30 lawmakers elected as majoritarians from single-mandate constituencies. The elections are held through a significantly modified electoral system – following months-long protests that started in June 20, 2019, and lengthy foreign mediated negotiations between the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties, the Georgian Parliament increased proportional representation from 77 to 120 and decreased majoritarian seats from 73 to 30.

Monday, August 31

15:30 GMT+4 – Georgia’s Parliamentary Election Date Set for October 31

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili set October 31 as the date of holding parliamentary elections in Georgia.

Background for earlier developments:

