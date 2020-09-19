CEC Assigns Numbers to Parties, Blocs

On September 19, Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) determined the list numbers for the parties and blocs participating in the October 31 Parliamentary Elections.

According to the CEC, 47 out of 58 parties and 2 election blocs registered to participate in the Parliamentary Elections of Georgia participated in the voting held today. Those who ran in previous polls and crossed the election threshold were allowed to use the numbers previously assigned to them according to the law.

As a result of the lottery conducted by the CEC, the election subjects will be using the following election numbers in the upcoming elections:

№ 1 – (Party) “Tetrebi”;

№ 2 – Bakradze, Ugulava, Bokeria – European Georgia – Movement for Freedom;

№ 3 – Nino Burjanadze – United Georgia-Democratic Movement;

№ 4 – Davit Chichinadze Tribune – CDM;

№ 5 – Election bloc United National Movement – United Opposition – Strength in Unity;

№ 6 – Future Georgia;

№ 7 – Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia;

№ 8 – Davit Tarkhan-Mouravi, Irma Inashvili – Alliance of Patriots of Georgia;

№ 9 – Gachechiladze – Green Party;

№ 10 – Shalva Natelashvili – Georgian Labor Party;

№ 11 – Socialist Workers’ Party;

№ 12 – Movement for Free Georgia;

№ 13 – Reformer;

№ 14 – Bezhan Gunava – Georgian Choice;

№ 15 – Our United Georgia;

№ 16 – New Christian Democrats;

№ 17 – Irakli Okruashvili – Victorious Georgia;

№ 18 – Industry Will Save Georgia;

№ 19 – Political Union of Citizens Our Georgia – Solidarity Alliance;

№ 20 – Georgia;

№ 21 – Free Georgia (Kakha Kukava, Giorgi Tsulaia);

№ 22 – Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic route;

№ 23 – New Strength;

№ 24 – Aleko Elisashvili-Citizens;

№ 25 – Free Democrats;

№ 26 – Eka Beselia – P.P. For justice;

№ 27 – Election bloc Giorgi Vashadze-Strategy Agmashenebeli;

№ 28 – Georgian Roots;

№ 29 – Davit Chichinadze – Tribune;

№ 30 – Change Georgia;

№ 31 – Freedom – Zviad Gamsakhurdia’s Road;

№ 32 – People’s Party;

№ 33 – National Democratic Party (NDP);

№ 34 – For Social Justice;

№ 35 – Conservative (Monarchist) Party of Georgia;

№ 36 – Girchi;

№ 37 – Christian-Conservative Party of Georgia;

№ 38 – Unity of Iberians;

№ 39 – Georgian Pensioners’ Rights Protection Union;

№ 40 – Unity of Georgian Nationalists – Gaioz Mamaladze;

№ 41 – Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia;

№ 42 – Reformers;

№ 43 – Zviad’s Way (for God, Righteousness, and the Country);

№ 44 – Georgian idea;

№ 45 – National Democratic Movement;

№ 46 – Gia Zhorzholiani – Social Democrats for the Development of Georgia;

№ 47 – Zviad Dzidziguri – Conservative Party of Georgia;

№ 48 – Choice for the Homeland;

№ 49 – Jondo Baghaturia – Georgian Troupe;

№ 50 – Progressive Georgia;

№ 51 – Political Movement of Georgian Military Veterans and Patriots

№ 52 – Sergo Javakhidze – Euro-Atlantic Vector;

№ 53 – Traditionalists;

№ 54 – People’s Movement Christian Democrats;

№ 55 – Georgian March – National Movement;

№ 56 – Lelo;

№ 57 – Patriot’s Order “Homeland”;

№ 58 – Social Democratic Party of Georgia;

№ 59 – Georgian Unity and Development Party;

№ 60 – Georgian Development Party.

