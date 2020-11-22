All Votes Tallied: GD Wins All 17 Runoffs Amid Opposition Boycott
With all votes of 2,003 precincts from 17 single-mandate constituencies counted, preliminary results of November 21 runoffs show the ruling Georgian Dream party winning all races.
Opposition candidates withdrew from the contests and did not run electoral campaigns, the candidates’ names, however, still remained on ballot papers.
562,664 voters, accounting for 26.29% of the total number eligible to vote, turned out at polling stations for the runoffs, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). The figure is significantly lower than the 56.11% turnout of the October 31 parliamentary elections.
Below are the results for November 21 runoffs:
Tbilisi:
District #1 – Mtatsminda
- GD – Beka Odisharia 91.57% (18,769),
- European Georgia – Shalva Shavgulidze – 8.43% (1,727)
District #2 – Vake
- GD – Nodar Turdzeladze 93.72 % (20,549);
- EG – Elene Khoshtaria 6.28% (1,378).
District – #3 Saburtalo
- GD – Davit Sergeenko – 89.92% (24,657);
- Alexander Elisashvili of ‘the Citizens’ – 10.08% (2,770).
District #4 – Isani
- GD – Kakha Kakhishvili – 92.15% (22,055);
- UNM – Khatia Dekanoidze- 7.85% (1,879);
District #5 – Samgori
- GD -Sozar Subari 88.68% (27,993);
- UNM – Levan Khabeishvili – 11.32% (3,573);
District #6 – Didube-Chughureti
- GD’s Giorgi (Gia) Volski – 89.95% (28,522);
- Zurab Japaridze of the Girchi party – 10.05% (3,188).
District #7 – Nadzaladevi
- Mikheil Kavelashvili – 91.4% (23,629);
- Shalva Natelashvili of the Labor Party – 8.6% (2,223).
District #8 – Gldani
- GD – Levan Kobiashvili – 89.36% (25,474);
- UNM – Nika Melia – 10.64% (3,032).
The Regions:
District #10 – Telavi, Akhmeta, Kvareli and Lagodekhi
- GD’s Irakli Kadagishvili – 88.83% (44,616);
- UNM’s Giorgi Botkoveli – 11.17% (5,608).
District #11 – Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi
- GD’s Shalva Kereselidze – 92.53% (25,728);
- UNM-led Strength in Unity bloc – Tsezar Chocheli 7.47% (2,076)
District #12 – Rustavi
- GD – Nino Latsabidze – 89.79% (35,297);
- UNM – Davit Kirkitadze – 10.21% (4,012).
District #16 – Khashuri and Kareli
- GD – Zaal Dugladze – 91.72% (30,602);
- UNM-led bloc – Nato Chkheidze – 8.28% (2,763)
District #21 – Tkibuli, Terjola, Bagdati and Zestaponi
- GD – Bezhan Tsakadze – 91.94% (39,810);
- UNM – Kakha Getsadze received – 8.06% (3,488)
District #23 – the city of Kutaisi
- GD – Zaza Lominadze – 91.92% (29,866);
- UNM – Grigol Vashadze – 8.08% (2,626).
District #27 – Zugdidi
- GD – Irakli Chikovani – 93.88% (31,678),
- UNM – Malkhaz Jalaghonia 6.12% (2,064).
District #28 – Batumi
- GD – Resan Kontselidze – 87.81% (30,057);
- UNM – Levan Varshalomidze – 12.19% (4,172).
District #30 – Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi, Khulo municipalities
- GD – Anzor Bolkvadze 88.19% (32,062)
- UNM – Misha Bolkvadze – 11.81% (4,293).
