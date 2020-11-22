All Votes Tallied: GD Wins All 17 Runoffs Amid Opposition Boycott

With all votes of 2,003 precincts from 17 single-mandate constituencies counted, preliminary results of November 21 runoffs show the ruling Georgian Dream party winning all races.

Opposition candidates withdrew from the contests and did not run electoral campaigns, the candidates’ names, however, still remained on ballot papers.

562,664 voters, accounting for 26.29% of the total number eligible to vote, turned out at polling stations for the runoffs, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). The figure is significantly lower than the 56.11% turnout of the October 31 parliamentary elections.

Below are the results for November 21 runoffs:

Tbilisi:

District #1 – Mtatsminda

GD – Beka Odisharia 91.57% (18,769),

European Georgia – Shalva Shavgulidze – 8.43% (1,727)

District #2 – Vake

GD – Nodar Turdzeladze 93.72 % (20,549);

EG – Elene Khoshtaria 6.28% (1,378).

District – #3 Saburtalo

GD – Davit Sergeenko – 89.92% (24,657);

Alexander Elisashvili of ‘the Citizens’ – 10.08% (2,770).

District #4 – Isani

GD – Kakha Kakhishvili – 92.15% (22,055);

UNM – Khatia Dekanoidze- 7.85% (1,879);

District #5 – Samgori

GD -Sozar Subari 88.68% (27,993);

UNM – Levan Khabeishvili – 11.32% (3,573);

District #6 – Didube-Chughureti

GD’s Giorgi (Gia) Volski – 89.95% (28,522);

Zurab Japaridze of the Girchi party – 10.05% (3,188).

District #7 – Nadzaladevi

Mikheil Kavelashvili – 91.4% (23,629);

Shalva Natelashvili of the Labor Party – 8.6% (2,223).

District #8 – Gldani

GD – Levan Kobiashvili – 89.36% (25,474);

UNM – Nika Melia – 10.64% (3,032).

The Regions:

District #10 – Telavi, Akhmeta, Kvareli and Lagodekhi

GD’s Irakli Kadagishvili – 88.83% (44,616);

UNM’s Giorgi Botkoveli – 11.17% (5,608).

District #11 – Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi

GD’s Shalva Kereselidze – 92.53% (25,728);

UNM-led Strength in Unity bloc – Tsezar Chocheli 7.47% (2,076)

District #12 – Rustavi

GD – Nino Latsabidze – 89.79% (35,297);

UNM – Davit Kirkitadze – 10.21% (4,012).

District #16 – Khashuri and Kareli

GD – Zaal Dugladze – 91.72% (30,602);

UNM-led bloc – Nato Chkheidze – 8.28% (2,763)

District #21 – Tkibuli, Terjola, Bagdati and Zestaponi

GD – Bezhan Tsakadze – 91.94% (39,810);

UNM – Kakha Getsadze received – 8.06% (3,488)

District #23 – the city of Kutaisi

GD – Zaza Lominadze – 91.92% (29,866);

UNM – Grigol Vashadze – 8.08% (2,626).

District #27 – Zugdidi

GD – Irakli Chikovani – 93.88% (31,678),

UNM – Malkhaz Jalaghonia 6.12% (2,064).

District #28 – Batumi

GD – Resan Kontselidze – 87.81% (30,057);

UNM – Levan Varshalomidze – 12.19% (4,172).

District #30 – Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi, Khulo municipalities

GD – Anzor Bolkvadze 88.19% (32,062)

UNM – Misha Bolkvadze – 11.81% (4,293).

