Opposition, Ruling Party Launch Political Dialogue

After a series of protest rallies and boycotting the next parliament, the opposition and the ruling party agreed on November 12 to launch a political dialogue through facilitation of foreign diplomats.

Leaders of nine political parties that, according to the Central Election Commission’s preliminary results, managed to pass the 1% election threshold gathered at the residence of U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan at midday, with EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell and French Ambassador Diego Colas also in attendance.

Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze, who represented the ruling party at the four-hour long meeting, told reporters afterwards that the first round of talks “has been a positive beginning of political consultations.”

He expressed hope that the sides will achieve important results and bring their positions closer. “We have exchanged our arguments… As for the issues and positions, which are different, we have a clear answer – let’s verify all questions asked by the opposition together. We want to come to a situation when everyone will respect the results of the elections and the Parliament of Georgia will continue its work,” Talakvadze said.

He stressed that since nobody should have any expectation about reaching an agreement at the very first meeting, the next round will be held in the near future. “Dialogue has no alternative. The table of negotiations is the place where politicians should find a common language,” the Parliament Speaker added.

Davit Bakradze of the European Georgia said that since the country is facing a political crisis, “all responsible political forces” should try to find a compromise, albeit stressing that it cannot be reached at the expense of the country’s interests.

“It is a much more difficult process than we had at the beginning of the year that resulted in the March 8 agreement… But, as responsible opposition, we feel responsible for the future of our country; therefore, we will try to find a compromise,” Bakradze said, adding that the ruling party should also assume its share of responsibility.

Giorgi Vashadze, Zurab Japaridze and Aleko Elisashvili, leaders of Strategy Agmashenebeli, Girchi and Citizens, respectively, stressed the unanimity of all opposition parties and noted that opposition’s demands, as well as planned protest rallies, remain unchanged.

Grigol Vashadze, leader of the United National Movement, whose recent remarks about moving the process to the table of negotiations stirred controversy both within the United National Movement (UNM) and the wider opposition, also attended the meeting but left it without making any comments.

In the interview with Rustavi 2 TV on November 11, Vashadze said that “diplomatic representatives of our [Georgia’s] strategic partners” attempted to facilitate dialogue between the opposition and the ruling party, though noted that the attempt was unsuccessful. The opposition, however, said in response that they knew nothing about this dialogue.

