GYLA Sums Up Election Complaint Review Process

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), one of the key election watchdogs, released a statement on November 6, summarizing the election complaint review process in District Election Commissions (DECs) which aimed to correct imbalances in final vote tallies under dispute.

The watchdog has called for the annulment and recount of final vote tallies in 109 election precincts, as a result of which 23 final vote tallies were recounted in 19 election precincts.

It said complaints in 79 polling stations were either not satisfied or were refused for review, while complaints in 9 precincts were also dismissed due to electronic submission. GYLA said it now plans to file lawsuits in about 38 precincts.

In the meantime, the CSO withdrew its request to recount final vote tallies in two polling stations after becoming convinced in the accuracy of the disputed data.

Noting that it does not rule out there are similar issues in other final vote tallies, the watchdog underscored it has disputed only those protocols that could be challenged in a short time-frame.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)