PACE Delegates Warn to Push for Georgia’s Expulsion from CoE over ‘Authoritarian Course’

A group of members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said Georgia’s “path of repression and disengagement” violates the country’s obligations as a Council of Europe member, warning they may challenge the delegation’s credentials and push for Georgia’s expulsion proceedings from the CoE.

“If Georgia makes no progress in reversing its authoritarian course, we will challenge the credentials of the Georgian delegation on substantive grounds and call for the Assembly and the Committee of Ministers to begin the expulsion process of Georgia for serious violations of the basic principles of the Council of Europe mentioned in Article 3 of its Statute,” 51 PACE members said in an August 19 joint statement titled “Authoritarian backliding in Georgia.”

The statement recalled PACE’s conditional ratification of the Georgian delegation’s credentials earlier this year, which required Georgia to release “political prisoners” and call new parliamentary elections.

“Instead, the situation has worsened dramatically,” the statement said, citing the jailings of opposition leaders and the criminal prosecution of activists and journalists, which they said are “politically motivated.”

“This is no longer a series of isolated incidents but a sustained campaign to eliminate democratic opposition, restrict freedom of expression and silence civil society,” the statement said.

The delegates also noted that after conditions were imposed on its credentials, the Georgian delegation “has unilaterally withdrawn from the Assembly.”

On January 29, hours after the resolution ratifying the delegation’s credentials was adopted, Tea Tsulukiani, the delegation head, announced Georgia’s suspension of work in the Assembly.

PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos responded that since the delegation’s credentials are ratified, participation in the Assembly is an obligation, not a choice.

Georgia has been a member of the Council of Europe since 1999.

