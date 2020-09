66 Parties Registered to Contest Parliament Seats

The registration process for political parties in Georgia for the October Parliamentary Elections was completed on September 4, according to a statement made by Central Election Commission (CEC).

CEC notes that out of 78 parties that applied for registration, 12 were rejected, meaning that 66 parties have been successfully registered to run for the upcoming elections.

Political parties and electoral blocs are now required to present proportional party lists to the CEC chairperson and majoritarian candidates in electoral districts, no later than October 1.

You can see the list of the 66 political parties that successfully registered for the October elections below:

Road of Zviadi (For God, Truth and the Country), Chairperson Mikheil Saluashvili. For Social Justice, Chairperson Mamuka Tuskadze. Party of Georgian Unity and Development Chairperson Jondo Javakhishvili. Georgia, Chairperson Giorgi Liluashvili. Social-Democrats for the Development of Georgia, Chairperson MP Gia Zhorzholiani. Law and Justice, Chairperson Tamar Charkviani. Political Movement – Victorious Georgia, Chairperson former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili. New Power, Chairperson Lazare Zakariadze Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia, Chairperson Tamaz Mechiauri Reformatirebi (Reformers), Chairperson Davit Mirotadze New Political Center – Girchi, Chairperson Iago Khvichia People’s Party, Chairperson Ivane (Mamuka) Giorgadze Unity of Georgian Nationalists, Chairperson Gaioz Mamaladze Georgian Troupe, Chairperson Jondi Baghaturia Conservative (Monarchist) Party of Georgia, Chairperson Irakli Kobrava Georgian Roots, Chairperson Tengiz Okropilashvili Georgian Social-Democratic Party, Chairperson Avtandil Veltauri Political Movement of Georgian Military Veterans and Patriots, Chairperson Gia Berdzenidze Change Georgia, Chairperson Giorgi Gagnidze Christian-Democratic Movement, Chairperson Grigol Jojua New Christian-Democrats, Chairperson Nikoloz Joglidze “Tribuna”, Chairperson Davit Chichinadze European Democrats of Georgia, Chairperson Paata Davitaia Tetrebi (Whites), Chairperson Teimuraz Shashiashvili Conservative Party of Georgia, Chairperson Zviad Dzidziguri Patriots’ Order – Homeland, Chairperson Grigoli Sokhadze For Justice”, Chairperson MP Eka Beselia “Choice for Homeland, Chairperson Lela Guledani Greens’ Party of Georgia, Chairperson Giorgi Gachechiladze United Georgia-Democratic Movement, Chairperson Nino Burjanadze National Democratic Movement, Chairperson Davit Shukakidze Movement for Free Georgia, Chairperson Khatuna Koiava Left-wing Alliance, Chairpersons Ioseb Shatberashvili and Kakhaber Dzagania Future Georgia, Chairperson Giorgi Laghidze Christian-Conservative Party of Georgia, Chairperson Shota Malashkhia Lelo for Georgia, Chairperson Mamuka Khazaradze Aleko Elisashvili – Citizens, Chairperson Alexander (Aleko) Elisashvili Georgian Choice, Chairperson Bezhan Gunava Free Georgia, Chairperson Kakha Kukava Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Chairperson Giorgi Vashadze Reformer, Chairperson Tornike Janashvili Our Georgia – Solidarity Alliance, Chairperson MP Beka Natsvlishvili Union for Protection of Georgian Retirees’ Rights, Chairperson Irakli Natsvlishvili Freedom – Zhviad Gamsakhurdia’s Way, Chairperson Malkhazi Gorgaslidze Georgian Idea, Chairperson Levan Chachua Georgian March – National Movement, Chairperson Aleksandre (Sandro) Bregadze Progressive Georgia, Chairperson Irakli Murtskhvaladze Progress and Freedom, Chairperson Nikoloz Gvritishvili Georgian Labor Party, Chairperson Shalva Natelashvili Workers’ Socialist Party, Chairperson Tamaz Japoshvili National-Democratic Party, Chairperson Bachuki Kardava Free Democrats, Acting Chairperson Tamar Kekenadze Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic Way, Chairperson Shorena Gardapkhadze Movement – State for People, Chairperson Nika Machutadze Unity of Iberians, Chairperson Giorgi Tsiptauri Our United Georgia, Chairperson Isaki Giorgadze Euro-Atlantic Vector, Chairperson Sergo Javakhidze Public Movement Christian-Democrats, Chairperson Ana Rekhviashvili Georgia’s Development Party, Chairperson Ketevan Gogoladze Union of Georgian Traditionalists, Chairperson Akaki Asatiani Alliance of Patriots, Chairperson Davit Tarkhan-Mouravi, General Secretary MP Irma Inashvili Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia, Chairperson Bidzina Ivanishvili, General Secretary Kakha Kaladze European Georgia – Movement for Freedom, Chairperson Davit Bakradze, General Secretary Giorgi Ugulava United National Movement, Chairperson Grigol Vashadze Georgian Republican Party, Chairperson Khatuna Samnidze Industry Will Save Georgia, Chairperson Zurab Tkemaladze

