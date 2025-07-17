Poland Deports 27 Georgians Citing Security, Public Safety Threats

Polish authorities have deported 27 Georgian and 13 Moldovan nationals on grounds of national security and public safety protection, among others, the country’s Border Guard said on July 15.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the EU’s border agency, Frontex, and the individuals were deported via a flight from the Polish city of Radom.

According to officials, 20 Georgians were expelled due to reasons linked to “national defense or state security” and the “protection of public safety and order.”

“One Georgian had 12 convictions for theft, while other individuals were removed for offenses such as driving under the influence and illegal stay in Poland,” the Border Guard noted.

“Among the foreigners were also facilitators and co-organizers of illegal border-crossing activities for other foreigners, as well as individuals who changed their personal information to enter Poland,” the agency added, without specifying the nationality of such individuals. According to the Border Guard, over 4.6 thousand foreigners “have left Poland” both forcibly and voluntarily in 2025.

The move follows remarks by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on July 11, in which he said Warsaw is seeking support within the EU to restrict or suspend visa-free travel for countries like Georgia that “no longer uphold basic democratic standards” and from which migration poses a “direct threat” to public order and the rule of law. Tusk also said that 50 Georgian nationals had recently been deported from Poland for “committing various crimes.”

In a separate operation in March, Polish authorities expelled another 17 Georgians, citing either a criminal record or unlawful residency.

