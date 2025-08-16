Lavrov’s ‘USSR’ sweater causes a stir, increases sales of SelSovet brand

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed up in Alaska wearing a sweater with “USSR” written on it, sparkling widespread interest in the design. Ekaterina Varlamova, the owner of the Chelyabinsk-based brand SelSovet, told TASS that the sweaters had sold out and that new orders would only be available in about a month and a half (TASS).

Intended effect: The news is presented as a symbolic gesture that evokes pride in the Soviet past and highlights interest in the USSR as a “brand.” Russian propaganda is using this episode to stir up nostalgia, draw “worldwide attention” to Lavrov, and portray his actions as significant international events.

Petr Akopov (RIA): Netanyahu is leading Israel into isolation, accusations of genocide are growing

In his article, Petr Akopov, a columnist at RIA Novosti, notes that one of the first steps of Donald Trump’s second term was a truce between Israel and Hamas, which was brokered by U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has now moved on to plans for a full occupation of Gaza. Akopov emphasizes that Israel is using hunger as a weapon, killing civilians, doctors, and journalists daily. He states that the murder of renowned Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif was a symbolic execution. According to him, Israel is becoming an international pariah: even its European allies – France, Britain, and Germany – have begun to change their position. In September, several Western countries are expected to recognize Palestine (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article reinforces anti-Israel rhetoric by using terms such as “genocide,” “occupation,” and “concentration camp” to portray Israel as an aggressor state that has lost support even in the West. Through this, Russian propaganda seeks to show the alleged inevitable collapse of Israeli policy and the weakening of the U.S., emphasizing Trump’s helplessness and reinforcing Russia’s image as a defender of justice in the international arena.

Queues and humiliation on Iranian-Azerbaijani border: Baku faces retaliation “for deal with U.S.”

Russian propaganda outlet Tsargrad reports, citing Vesti.az that long lines of trucks traveling from Nakhchivan to Baku have formed at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. The drivers complain about the lack of water, food, and toilets. They accuse the Iranian border guards of deliberately delaying transport and sending vehicles to remote parking lots. Meanwhile, the drivers are hearing accusations against the Azerbaijani authorities: “Your government has joined forces with the Armenians and acted behind Iran’s back.” The situation is linked to the declaration signed in Washington on the TRIPP project, an alternative corridor through Armenia that would connect Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan without Iran’s involvement (Tsargrad).

Intended effect: The material is presented as evidence that Azerbaijan has faced retaliation from Iran for its cooperation with the U.S. and Armenia. It reinforces the perception of Baku as dependent on Washington and vulnerable to pressure from Tehran, and also emphasizes that new transit initiatives cause instability and conflict in the region.