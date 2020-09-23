UNM-led Bloc Presents Majoritarian Candidates

On September 23, the election bloc United Opposition – Strength in Unity led by the United National Movement (UNM), former ruling party, unveiled the list of majoritarian candidates to run in the October 31 parliamentary elections.

In the capital city of Tbilisi, the party’s two of the majoritarian candidates – Nika Melia for Gldani constituency and Levan Khabeishvili in Samgori will run on the joint opposition ticket. UNM also named Khatia Dekanoidze, former Education Minister, to run for Isani constituency amid disagreements with the other opposition parties. In the remaining five single-mandate constituencies UNM will endorse the candidates backed by the major opposition parties.

Outside Tbilisi, the UNM majoritarian candidates are listed as follows:

Giorgi Botkoveli for Telavi, Akhmeta, Kvareli and Lagodekhi municipalities;

for Telavi, Akhmeta, Kvareli and Lagodekhi municipalities; Levan Bezhashvili for Gurjaani, Sagarejo, Dedoplitskaro and Signagi municipalities;

for Gurjaani, Sagarejo, Dedoplitskaro and Signagi municipalities; David Kirkitadze for Rustavi municipality and Norio, Martkopi, Akhalsopeli, Sartichala, Gamarjveba, Akhali Samgori, Lemshveniera, Teleti, Kumisi and Krtsanisi administrative units in Gardabani municipality;

for Rustavi municipality and Norio, Martkopi, Akhalsopeli, Sartichala, Gamarjveba, Akhali Samgori, Lemshveniera, Teleti, Kumisi and Krtsanisi administrative units in Gardabani municipality; Azer Suleimanov for Marneuli and Gardabani (excluding aforementioned adm. units) municipalities;

for Marneuli and Gardabani (excluding aforementioned adm. units) municipalities; Kakha Okriashvili for Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Tetritskaro and Tsalka municipalities; (from recently established Progress and Freedom party );

for Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Tetritskaro and Tsalka municipalities; (from recently established ); Tsezar Chocheli for Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi municipalities (Progress and Freedom party);

for Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi municipalities (Progress and Freedom party); Badri Basishvili for Kaspi and Gori (excluding Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi adm. units) municipalities;

for Kaspi and Gori (excluding Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi adm. units) municipalities; Nato Chkheidze for Khashuri and Kareli municipalities and Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi adm. units of Gori excluding municipality;

for Khashuri and Kareli municipalities and Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi adm. units of Gori excluding municipality; Vazha Chitashvili for Akhaltsikhe, Borjomi, Adigeni and Aspindza municipalities;

for Akhaltsikhe, Borjomi, Adigeni and Aspindza municipalities; Melik Raisyan for Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda municipalities;

for Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda municipalities; Grigol Vashadze for Kutaisi municipality;

for Kutaisi municipality; Giorgi Kapanadze for Sachkhere, Chiatura and Kharagauli municipalities;

for Sachkhere, Chiatura and Kharagauli municipalities; Kakha Getsadze for Tkibuli, Terjola, Zestaponi and Bagdati municipalities;

for Tkibuli, Terjola, Zestaponi and Bagdati municipalities; Nanuka Zhorzholiani for Samtredia, Tskaltubo, Vani and Khoni municipalities;

for Samtredia, Tskaltubo, Vani and Khoni municipalities; Malkhaz Jalaghonia for Zugdidi municipality;

for Zugdidi municipality; Murtaz Zodelava for Poti, Khobi and Senaki municipalities;

for Poti, Khobi and Senaki municipalities; Roland Pipia for Tsalenjikha, Chkhorotsku, Martvili and Abasha municipalities;

for Tsalenjikha, Chkhorotsku, Martvili and Abasha municipalities; Manuchar Kvirkvelia for Ozurgeti, Lanchkhuti and Chokhatauri municipalities (Progress and Freedom party);

for Ozurgeti, Lanchkhuti and Chokhatauri municipalities (Progress and Freedom party); Levan Varshalomidze for Batumi municipality;

for Batumi municipality; Bondo Tevdoradze for Kobuleti municipality and Makhinjauri, Ortabatumi, Akhalsheni and Peria adm. units of Khelvachauri municipality;

for Kobuleti municipality and Makhinjauri, Ortabatumi, Akhalsheni and Peria adm. units of Khelvachauri municipality; Misha Khelvadze for Khelvachauri (excluding aforementioned adm. units), Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo municipalities;

for Khelvachauri (excluding aforementioned adm. units), Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo municipalities; Dilar Khabuliani for Ambrolauri, Oni, Tsageri, Lentekhi, and Mestia municipalities (Progress and Freedom party).

UNM also presented majoritarian candidates to run for the Adjara Supreme Council elections scheduled for October 31:

Gia Abuladze for Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi, Khulo;

for Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi, Khulo; Elguja Bagrationi for Kobuleti;

for Kobuleti; Giorgi Kirtadze for Batumi.

A week ago, on September 15, the United National Movement and four other opposition parties – Republican Party, Movement – State for People, European Democrats, and Progress and Freedom – have announced about establishing an electoral bloc for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections. The bloc will run in the polls under the name of “United National Movement, United Opposition – Strength is in Unity (Dzala Ertobashia).” The United Opposition – Dzala Ertobashia coalition itself was founded before the 2018 Presidential Elections. The latter includes nine UNM-satellite opposition parties.

