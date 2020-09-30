Lelo for Georgia Party List Presentation 30/09/2020. Photo: lelo2020.ge
Lelo For Georgia Presents Part of its Party List

30/09/2020 - 22:30
On September 30, at an event held at the Georgian National Museum, the opposition Lelo for Georgia party presented part of its proportional-party list that will be contesting in the October 31 elections. The list is led by Mamuka Khazaradze, the party chairman, the founder of TBC Bank.

Below is a list of the 30 candidates in the Lelo for Georgia party list:

  1. Mamuka Khazaradze
  2. Badri Japaridze
  3. Davit Usupashvili
  4. Ana Natsvlishvili
  5. Irakli Kupradze
  6. Pikria Chikhradze
  7. Kakha Kozhoridze
  8. Grigol Gegelia
  9. Levan Koberidze
  10. Saba Buadze
  11. Gigla Mikautadze
  12. Lana Galdava
  13. Tamaz Datunashvili
  14. Levan Samushia
  15. Giorgi Mordekhashvili
  16. Medea Metreveli
  17. Mamuka Katsitadze
  18. Soso Vakhtangashvili
  19. Sophie Shamanidi
  20. Giorgi Sioridze
  21. Nikoloz Cherkezishvili
  22. Tamar Shavgulidze
  23. Giorgi Kanashvili
  24. Alexander Akhvlediani
  25. Jambul Khozrevanidze
  26. Murad Muradov
  27. Ekaterine Kvlividze
  28. Paata Tsivadze
  29. Soso Liparteliani
  30. Tamar Belkania

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

