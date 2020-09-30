Lelo For Georgia Presents Part of its Party List

On September 30, at an event held at the Georgian National Museum, the opposition Lelo for Georgia party presented part of its proportional-party list that will be contesting in the October 31 elections. The list is led by Mamuka Khazaradze, the party chairman, the founder of TBC Bank.

Below is a list of the 30 candidates in the Lelo for Georgia party list:

Mamuka Khazaradze Badri Japaridze Davit Usupashvili Ana Natsvlishvili Irakli Kupradze Pikria Chikhradze Kakha Kozhoridze Grigol Gegelia Levan Koberidze Saba Buadze Gigla Mikautadze Lana Galdava Tamaz Datunashvili Levan Samushia Giorgi Mordekhashvili Medea Metreveli Mamuka Katsitadze Soso Vakhtangashvili Sophie Shamanidi Giorgi Sioridze Nikoloz Cherkezishvili Tamar Shavgulidze Giorgi Kanashvili Alexander Akhvlediani Jambul Khozrevanidze Murad Muradov Ekaterine Kvlividze Paata Tsivadze Soso Liparteliani Tamar Belkania

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.