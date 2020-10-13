For Justice Party’s List of MP Candidates

The For Justice party, led by Eka Beselia, presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the October 31 parliamentary elections.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from the For Justice party, running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Eka Beselia; Iase Zautashvili; Javara Ugrekhelidze; Zaza Tsereteli; Teimuraz Robakidze; Donara Shonava; Severian Jugheli; Ioseb Darsavelidze; Ekaterine Makharashvili; Nugzar Lomishvili; Nino Oragvelidze; Ilia Jgharkava; Marine Kochladze; Khatuna Kirkitadze; David Gvatua; Ekaterine Berberashvili; Shorena Davitaia; Vakhtang Shartava; Tamila Lomishvili; Naili Nikoleishvili.

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

