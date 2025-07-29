Abkhazia Detains Georgian Wanted by Russia

Less than a minute

De facto authorities in occupied Abkhazia detained Georgian citizen Vladimir Shulaia, wanted by Russia for committing a murder in 2002, local news outlet Apsnypress reported July 28.

Abkhazia’s de facto security service said Shulaia “was staying in Abkhazia illegally” and was “part of a criminal group operating in Georgia and Russia.”

Shulaia, 47, was handed over to Russia for “further operational and investigative actions,” the de facto authorities said.

