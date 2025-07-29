Photo: Apsnypress, Abkhazian local agency, depicting allegedly detained Vladimir Shulaia, July 28, 2025.
News

Abkhazia Detains Georgian Wanted by Russia

Civil.ge Send an email 29/07/2025 - 15:28
Less than a minute

De facto authorities in occupied Abkhazia detained Georgian citizen Vladimir Shulaia, wanted by Russia for committing a murder in 2002, local news outlet Apsnypress reported July 28.

Abkhazia’s de facto security service said Shulaia “was staying in Abkhazia illegally” and was “part of a criminal group operating in Georgia and Russia.”

Shulaia, 47, was handed over to Russia for “further operational and investigative actions,” the de facto authorities said.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 29/07/2025 - 15:28
Less than a minute
Back to top button