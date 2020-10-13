Lelo Names Khazaradze PM Hopeful, ‘Marshall Plan’ Directors

On October 13, the Chairperson of the political council of Lelo for Georgia, former Speaker Davit Usupashvili, named Mamuka Khazaradze as the party’s Prime Ministerial hopeful for the October 31 parliamentary elections.

Mamuka Khazaradze on his part, presented the section directors of the proposed “New Marshall Plan,” Lelo’s economic development plan for “the reconstruction of Georgia.”

Khazaradze’s longtime partner and TBC Bank co-founder Badri Japaridze will supervise the economic development and financial section of the plan. Regional development and infrastructure direction will be supervised by Gigla Mikautadze. Nika Shurghaia will head the environmental protection and agricultural direction.

Former Parliament Speaker Davit Usupashvili will work on directing the foreign and Euro-Atlantic integration affairs, while incumbent MP Levan Koberidze will lead the occupied territories, labor, health and social affairs direction. Mamuka Khazaradze named Malkhaz (Soso) Vakhtangashvili as the supervisor of reconciliation with Abkhaz and Ossetian societies.

Former GYLA heads Ana Natsvlishvili and Kakha Kozhoridze will lead the Justice and Interior Affairs directions, respectively. Ekaterine Kvlividze will be the supervisor of the Defense direction of the Lelo’s Marshall Plan.

Pikria Chikhradze has been named the director of education, science and sports affairs, while Medea Metreveli will supervise cultural affairs.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)