United Georgia – Democratic Movement Party’s List of MP Candidates

The United Georgia – Democratic Movement party, led by Nino Burjanadze, presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the October 31 parliamentary elections.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from the United Georgia – Democratic Movement party, running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Nino Burjanadze; Grigol Baramidze; Anzor Bitsadze; Otar Tavartkiladze; Besik Danelia; Tamar Zurashvili; Mamuka Achba; Beka Petriashvili; Maia Khrikadze; Ivane Macharashvili; Davit Ekhvaia; Ketevan Zakareishvili; Akaki Kikvadze; David Tsereteli; Maia Pachkoria; Nika Petriashvili; Aleksi Chkhikvadze; Elene Iashvili; Khvicha Gamarjobadze; Marina Meskhishvili.

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

