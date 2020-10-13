Strategy Aghmashenebeli Bloc’s List of MP Candidates

The Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebeli election bloc, which also includes the Law and Justice party presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the October 31 parliamentary elections.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from the Strategy Aghmashenebeli election bloc running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Giorgi Vashadze; Tamar Charkviani; Paata Manjgaladze; Teona Akubardia; Besik Barkaia; Sergo Chikhladze; Davit Tsekvava; Teona Chalidze; Levan Chichinadze; Giorgi Tevdoradze; Giorgi Tsobekhia; Nana Tokhvadze; Tamta Shamatava; Davit Topuria; Manana Jebashvili; Ana Kobakhidze; Lasha Diarov; Tamila Japaridze; George Khaburzania; Ednar Mgeladze.

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

