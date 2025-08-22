65 Ukrainians Stranded at Georgia-Russia Border Sent Home

65 Ukrainian citizens who had been deported from Russia and stranded at the Russia-Georgia border were returned to Ukraine through transit, Georgia’s Interior Ministry said.

Between 80 and 90 Ukrainians have been stuck for more than two months at the Georgian-Russian transit zone at Dariali gorge in dire conditions as Tbilisi denied them entry, citing their “criminal pasts,” while Kyiv sought a solution and accused Moscow of “weaponizing deportations.”

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs ensured the transfer of the Ukrainian citizens from the border checkpoint in Dariali to Tbilisi International Airport, where they were handed over to representatives of Ukrainian law enforcement,” MIA said in an August 22 report, adding that Ukrainian law enforcement escorted their citizens on two planes.

Video released with the report shows Georgian police escorting Ukrainians one by one from the border checkpoint to buses and later to planes at the airport. Georgian Dream Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said the transit took place via Moldova.

The ministry further said some Ukrainians remain at the border but did not specify how many, adding that Georgia continues “intensive talks” with Ukraine and international organizations to arrange their return.

In early August, Georgian MIA called on Ukrainian authorities to “immediately take measures” to ensure their citizens’ return, saying it was ready to cover the travel expenses.

The deportees have reportedly included several groups, including those jailed in Ukrainian territories and transferred to Russia after their occupation, Ukrainians who served prison terms in Russia, and residents of Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories without criminal records who were deported by Moscow after refusing Russian citizenship. Many of them reportedly lacked documentation.

Volunteers at the border checkpoint raised concerns about a “humanitarian crisis,” saying deportees were held in poor conditions with limited beds and inadequate ventilation in the border zone.

Also Read: