Screengrab from the video released by Interior Ministry.
News

Elections: Police Detain Four over Assault on GD Member

07/10/2020 - 14:01
11 Less than a minute

The Interior Ministry of Georgia stated on October 6, that police detained four persons for assaulting Temur Shubitidze, a ruling Georgian Dream party (GD) member, who also serves as an advisor to the Chairperson of Marneuli City Assembly (Sakrebulo).

Police said that, on September 30, the four persons, driving their car, intentionally collided with Shubitidze’s automobile on the Zemo Ponichala-Marneuli road and then attacked him, causing “multiple fragmentary fractures of facial bones.”

According to the Interior Ministry, three of the four detainees are previous convicts.

Police are leading the investigation under Article 117 (5) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving “intentional infliction of grave injury by more than one person,” foreseeing 7 to 10 years of imprisonment.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
07/10/2020 - 14:01
11 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgia Detains Two State Experts over Ceding Lands to Azerbaijan

Georgia Detains Two State Experts over Ceding Lands to Azerbaijan

07/10/2020 - 15:33
Photo of Public Defender, Religious, Ethnic Minorities Call for Inter-Ethnic Peace, Tolerance

Public Defender, Religious, Ethnic Minorities Call for Inter-Ethnic Peace, Tolerance

07/10/2020 - 15:11
Photo of Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Bonds

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Bonds

07/10/2020 - 13:55
Photo of 2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: Georgian Dream Unveils Proportional-Party List

2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: Georgian Dream Unveils Proportional-Party List

07/10/2020 - 12:00
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button