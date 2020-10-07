Elections: Police Detain Four over Assault on GD Member

The Interior Ministry of Georgia stated on October 6, that police detained four persons for assaulting Temur Shubitidze, a ruling Georgian Dream party (GD) member, who also serves as an advisor to the Chairperson of Marneuli City Assembly (Sakrebulo).

Police said that, on September 30, the four persons, driving their car, intentionally collided with Shubitidze’s automobile on the Zemo Ponichala-Marneuli road and then attacked him, causing “multiple fragmentary fractures of facial bones.”

According to the Interior Ministry, three of the four detainees are previous convicts.

Police are leading the investigation under Article 117 (5) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving “intentional infliction of grave injury by more than one person,” foreseeing 7 to 10 years of imprisonment.

