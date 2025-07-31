Less than a minute

Georgia’s GDP Up by 6.3% in June 2025

Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.3% in June 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) said on July 31.

Key contributors to growth included information and communication, manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, transportation and storage, and trade.

The construction and energy sectors saw a decline.

Source: Geostat

The average year-on-year real GDP growth in January-June was 8.3%.

