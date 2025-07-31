News
Georgia’s GDP Up by 6.3% in June 2025
Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.3% in June 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) said on July 31.
Key contributors to growth included information and communication, manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, transportation and storage, and trade.
The construction and energy sectors saw a decline.
The average year-on-year real GDP growth in January-June was 8.3%.
