Moscow Calling – August 21

Volodin: returning war fugitives to be banned from civil service

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that citizens who left Russia after the start of the “special military operation” and decided to return should not be allowed to work in government agencies and companies, according to TASS. Volodin emphasized that people who “betrayed the country” cannot hold positions in the civil service or municipal structures. Volodin also addressed representatives of the entertainment industry, noting that they should not expect a “warm welcome” if they return. (TASS)

Intended effect: The Kremlin is sowing the grains of division between “patriotic” and “treasonous” Russians, implying that the loyalty will be rewarded, while disloyal Russians will face lasting consequences.

From September 1, Russians will be fined for advertising on blocked social networks

According to federal law No. 72-FZ, which comes into force on September 1, 2025, it will be prohibited to place any advertising on resources recognized as extremist, undesirable or blocked in Russia, reports TASS. The ban covers both paid integrations and native or free mentions, including Instagram and Facebook (Meta, banned in Russia). Violations are punishable by fines: for individuals, up to 2,500 rubles; for sole proprietors and officials, up to 20,000 rubles; and for legal entities, up to 500,000 rubles. Both advertisers and advertising agencies are liable. Even old posts will be considered a violation if they remain accessible after September 1. (TASS)

Intended effect: Apart from strengthening already massive control over the information space, this is a reminder that seemingly trivial actions may lead to punishment. Russia is also working to coral the Russian bloggers into Russian platforms.

Kremlin spins Turkish commentator saying the West has “admitted defeat” in Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Vatan (“Motherland”) party Hakan Topkurulu told RIA Novosti that the West has allegedly admitted defeat in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, US President Donald Trump’s superiority at the White House meeting forced European leaders to “remain silent” and led to their diplomatic humiliation. The politician stressed that the end of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not mean the “political demise” of the Atlantic system, which will try to counter China through the countries of the Global South, citing India as an example. The Homeland Party is a Turkish left-wing, anti-Western, and anti-American organization without any seats in parliament. Officially, it supports president Erdogan. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: Moscow traditionally promotes fringe parties that conform to its worldview and amplifies them for the domestic audience. The talk of weakened West and “diplomatically humiliated” European leaders coming from a Turkish politician reinforces the sense of Russia being a part of the broad coalition against Western influence.

RIA: Repression against the opposition and dissidents intensifies in Moldova

Ivan Stamov, an activist with the opposition bloc “Victory” in Moldova, said that the Moldovan authorities are ready to use any actions by protesters that they deem illegal to introduce a state of emergency, RIA Novosti reports.

Speaking at a rally outside Detention Center No. 13 in Chisinau, where Gagauzia leader Evghenia Gucul is being held, he called the sentences handed down to Gucul and other opposition figures a political provocation and pressure on the opposition. Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of financing the banned Shor party, while activist Svetlana Popan received six years. Gutsul’s defense appealed the verdict to the Chisinau Court of Appeal. RIA Novosti reports that the Moldovan authorities are actively using repressive measures against opposition politicians and the media: MPs are being detained for traveling to Russia, protests are being restricted, the powers of the information and security services are being expanded to “combat electoral corruption,” TV channels are being shut down, and websites are being blocked, including Russian-language resources and Telegram channels. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: Moscow is continuously molding Moldova’s image as an authoritarian country, where civil society and opposition are repressed. This aims to drive a wedge between Chisinau’s current leadership and at least some Western parties, but also tells Russians and its satellites that the EU encourages its “favorites” to do just what Russia’s allies do, creating moral and political equivalence between Moscow and Brussels.