‘Patriots’ Team up with Leftist Alliance, Present Majoritarian Candidates

09/09/2020 - 00:05
On September 8, during an event in front of the Chronicle of Georgia monument located in Tbilisi, the pro-Kremlin Alliance of Patriots party presented its majoritarian candidates for the upcoming October elections for the Georgian Parliament and the Adjara Supreme Council. The presentation also revealed that the Leftist Alliance, composed of former Labor members, will be joining forces with the Alliance of Patriots.

The candidates for the party in Tbilisi are as follows:

  • Mtatsminda – Malkhaz Topuria;
  • Vake – former CEC chairman Nana Devdariani;
  • Saburtalo – Kakha Dzagania (Leftist Alliance);
  • Didube – Chugureti – Archil Benidze;
  • Nadzaladevi – Vice Speaker Irma Inashvili;
  • Gldani – Merab Chikashvili;
  • Samgori – Guram Nikoleishvili.

The Alliance’s Majoritarian candidates outside the Georgian capital:

  • Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti, Kazbegi – Soso Shatberashvili (Leftist Alliance)
  • Gurjaani, Sagarejo, Dedoplistskaro, Signagi – Soslan Garsevanishvili
  • Ozurgeti, Lanchkhuti, Chokhatauri – Shota Gogiberidze
  • Chiatura, Sachkhere, Kharagauli – Giorgi Kasradze;
  • Rustavi – Paata Jibladze (Leftist Alliance);
  • Marneuli and Gardabani – Makhir Yusupovi;
  • Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda – Artashe Sakopyan;
  • Zugdidi – Otar Chitanava;
  • Martvili, Abasha, Chkhorotsku, Tsalenjikha – Viktor Tsaava;
  • Poti, Khobi, Senaki – Teimuraz Panchulia;
  • Ambrolauri, Oni, Tsageri, Lentekhi, Mestia – Erekle Sagliani, poet;
  • Kobuleti – Amiran Takidze;
  • Batumi – Zurab Gabaidze;
  • Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi, Khulo – Zorbeg Beridze.

In addition, the party named the following majoritarian candidates in the Adjara Supreme Council:

  • Kobuleti constituency – Gulnara Basiladze;
  • Batumi – Jumber Takidze;
  • Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi, Khulo – Davit Davitadze.

