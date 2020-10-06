Photo:facebook.com/freegeorgia
Free Georgia’s Party List of MP Candidates

06/10/2020 - 17:57
The Free Georgia party presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) on October 31. Chairman Kakha Kukava leads the proportional list.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from Free Georgia running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

  1. Kakha Kukava  
  2. Maia Rokhvadze  
  3. Giorgi Tsulaia  
  4. Tengiz Omanidze 
  5. Guladi Kruashvili 
  6. Tamar Pachulia 
  7. Gocha Bakhia 
  8. Roini Khijakadze 
  9. Salome Zviadadze 
  10. Giorgi Begiashvili 
  11. Davit Chabukashvili 
  12. Khatuna Gelashvili 
  13. Grigol Dzotsenidze 
  14. Lali Peradze 
  15. Zurab Jinjilava 
  16. Barnab Nikoladze 
  17. Malkhaz Pilauri 
  18. Irma Okropiridze 
  19. Irakli Jalagonia  
  20. Elguja Khishtovani  

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government. 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

