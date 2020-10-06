Free Georgia’s Party List of MP Candidates

The Free Georgia party presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) on October 31. Chairman Kakha Kukava leads the proportional list.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from Free Georgia running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Kakha Kukava Maia Rokhvadze Giorgi Tsulaia Tengiz Omanidze Guladi Kruashvili Tamar Pachulia Gocha Bakhia Roini Khijakadze Salome Zviadadze Giorgi Begiashvili Davit Chabukashvili Khatuna Gelashvili Grigol Dzotsenidze Lali Peradze Zurab Jinjilava Barnab Nikoladze Malkhaz Pilauri Irma Okropiridze Irakli Jalagonia Elguja Khishtovani

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

