Solidarity Alliance Party’s List of MP Candidates

Political Union of Citizens Our Georgia – Solidarity Alliance party, founded by former ruling Georgian Dream party members in the Independent Members of Parliament Fraction presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the October 31 parliamentary elections. Chairperson of the party Mariam Jashi leads the list, followed by Beka Natsvlishvili, Levan Gogichaishvili and Gedevan Popkhadze.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from Our Georgia – Solidarity Alliance party running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Mariam Jashi; Beka Natsvlishvili; Levan Gogichaishvili; Gedevan Popkhadze; Zviad Kvachantiradze; Jaba Jishkariani; Inga Shamilishvili; Besarion Popkhadze; Lia Eliava; Vasil Tamazashvili; Amiran Malakmadze; Rima Beriashvili; Giorgi Popkhadze; Irma Gurieli; Tornike Marjanishvili; Lasha Giorgadze; Aleksandre Chikovani; Nino Shetsiruli-Gobronidze; Geno Morchiladze; Besik Esebua.

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

