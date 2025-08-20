Zakharova: Ukraine map at Trump-Zelensky meeting a “slap in the face” for the West

At the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, a map of Ukraine was presented, which Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described as a “powerful slap in the face” to Western politicians and instigators. On Sputnik radio, she said that this symbolic gesture was a reminder to EU and NATO leaders of Ukraine’s real losses of territory, not just lines on a map. Zakharova emphasized that for Russia, this is “not about geography, but about people and values protected by previous generations.” She added that the map should have reminded Zelensky the scale of losses over the years of conflict. (Sputnik)

Intended effect: Zakharova’s statement is aimed at discrediting Western rhetoric about “resolving the conflict on the battlefield” and spinning Zelensky’s meeting with Trump as a confirmation of Ukraine’s serious losses. This reinforces the Russian narrative about the futility of continuing the war and attempts to portray the West as disoriented and unaware of the real consequences of what is happening.

TASS: Embezzlement during the construction of fortifications in the Kursk region contributed to the occupation of the territory by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to law enforcement agencies, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds during the construction of fortifications on the border with Ukraine were one of the reasons for the occupation of part of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces, TASS reports. The main figures in the case are former regional governor Alexei Smirnov and his ex-deputy Alexei Dedov. The investigation claims that their actions damaged the country’s defense capabilities and allowed the enemy to seize part of the territory. Security forces reported that not all members of the criminal group have been identified and that investigative and operational measures are continuing. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the cleansing of the region from Ukrainian troops was completed in April 2025.

Intended effect: The material reinforces the narrative of internal responsibility for military failures, shifting part of the blame for the breakthrough of Ukrainian troops to corruption among regional authorities. This emphasis allows the authorities to demonstrate their fight against traitors and corrupt officials, while explaining past military failures not as miscalculations by the command, but as criminal actions by individual officials.

Lenta.ru: Former State Duma deputy Gadzhiev passed secret information to Western intelligence services

Former State Duma deputy Magomed Gadzhiev, who was previously expelled from the United Russia party and added to the register of foreign agents, passed classified information to Western special services, Lenta.ru writes. According to the publication, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports that he allegedly received at least $45 million from the US for this. According to the supervisory authority, while abroad, Gadzhiev publicly declared his willingness to cooperate with foreign intelligence services in exchange for citizenship, which was recorded on video and posted online. An investigation into his income was initiated by the US Department of State, and the controversial payments attracted the attention of the head of the new department, Elon Musk. (Lenta.ru)

Intended effect: The material creates an image of Gadzhiev as Western spy, calling for vigilance about threats to Russia’s national security. The emphasis on large compensation allegedly received and public confession are character assassination attempts.

Pashinyan announced his intention to bring relations between Armenia and Iran to the level of a strategic partnership

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting in Yerevan with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkiyan that the time has come to move bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership, according to RIA Novosti. Pezeshkiyan, in turn, confirmed Tehran’s determination to develop cooperation with Armenia in all areas and stressed that the involvement of external forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus can only complicate the situation. Following the talks, the parties signed a joint statement and a number of memoranda on cooperation in the fields of politics, tourism, education, construction, medicine, and culture. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: The material highlights the rapprochement between Armenia and Iran as a factor in regional politics, counterposed to the influence of “extra-regional forces,” primarily the West. The propaganda emphasis is on demonstrating Yerevan’s independence and strengthening Tehran’s image as a guarantor of stability in the South Caucasus.