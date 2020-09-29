European Georgia Presents Part of its Party List

European Georgia, the Georgian opposition party, has presented part of its party list for the October 31 parliamentary elections on September 29, however, without assigning numbers to the candidates.

According to MP Davit Bakradze, Chairperson of the party, the specific order of the parliamentary party list will be decided through the party competition, and the candidates who will be able to garner the most support from the population will make it into the parliament.

“We are not a party where one, two or five persons decide who has to be in the parliament. We are not a party where persons share offices without asking people first. No, we are the party where the opinion of supporters and people decides everything,” – Bakradze noted, adding that, when talking of democracy, each party has to give the first example itself.

For the same reasons, Bakradze said, the party refuses to name its Prime Minister candidate, as sharing seats and offices is not one of their goals.

The preliminary list includes the following 33 candidates:

Gigi Ugulava

Tariel Nakaidze

Gocha Gurguchiani

Levan Tarkhnishvili

Zurab Chilindarashvili

Arsen Karapetyan

Akhmed Imamkulov

Irine Apkhazava

MP Giorgi Kandelaki

MP Zurab Chiaberashvili

Maia Katsitadze

Giorgi Ghviniashvili

MP Sergo Ratiani

Elene Ozashvili

Malkhaz Pataraia

Irakli Kiknavelidze

Mariam Raminashvili

MP Otar Kakhidze

MP Irakli Abesadze

MP Lela Keburia

MP Giga Bokeria

MP Akaki Bobokhidze

Nino Goguadze

Zaza Kedelashvili

Zurab Butskhrikidze

MP Irma Nadirashvili

MP Gigi Tsereteli

MP Sergi Kapanadze

MP Khatuna Gogorishvili

Armaz Akhvlediani

MP Elene Khoshtaria

Shalva Shavgulidze

MP Davit Bakradze

