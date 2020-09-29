European Georgia Presents Part of its Party List
European Georgia, the Georgian opposition party, has presented part of its party list for the October 31 parliamentary elections on September 29, however, without assigning numbers to the candidates.
According to MP Davit Bakradze, Chairperson of the party, the specific order of the parliamentary party list will be decided through the party competition, and the candidates who will be able to garner the most support from the population will make it into the parliament.
“We are not a party where one, two or five persons decide who has to be in the parliament. We are not a party where persons share offices without asking people first. No, we are the party where the opinion of supporters and people decides everything,” – Bakradze noted, adding that, when talking of democracy, each party has to give the first example itself.
For the same reasons, Bakradze said, the party refuses to name its Prime Minister candidate, as sharing seats and offices is not one of their goals.
The preliminary list includes the following 33 candidates:
- Gigi Ugulava
- Tariel Nakaidze
- Gocha Gurguchiani
- Levan Tarkhnishvili
- Zurab Chilindarashvili
- Arsen Karapetyan
- Akhmed Imamkulov
- Irine Apkhazava
- MP Giorgi Kandelaki
- MP Zurab Chiaberashvili
- Maia Katsitadze
- Giorgi Ghviniashvili
- MP Sergo Ratiani
- Elene Ozashvili
- Malkhaz Pataraia
- Irakli Kiknavelidze
- Mariam Raminashvili
- MP Otar Kakhidze
- MP Irakli Abesadze
- MP Lela Keburia
- MP Giga Bokeria
- MP Akaki Bobokhidze
- Nino Goguadze
- Zaza Kedelashvili
- Zurab Butskhrikidze
- MP Irma Nadirashvili
- MP Gigi Tsereteli
- MP Sergi Kapanadze
- MP Khatuna Gogorishvili
- Armaz Akhvlediani
- MP Elene Khoshtaria
- Shalva Shavgulidze
- MP Davit Bakradze
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)