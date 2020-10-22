Conservative Party’s List of MP Candidates

Zviad Dzidziguri – Conservative Party of Georgia presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the October 31 parliamentary elections. Chairman Zviad Dzidziguri leads the list, followed by Giga Bukia, and Ketevan Jokhadze.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from the Conservative Party of Georgia running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Zviad Dzidziguri; Giga Bukia; Ketevan Jokhadze; Koba Dzidziguri; Teimuraz Tsurtsumia; Tea Ergemlidze; Natalia Dzidziguri; Khatuna Saginashvili; Giorgi Morgoshia; Grigol Benidze; Ketevan Mamulashvili; Davit Maglakelidze; Zaal Metreveli; Lia Karkarashvili; Gaioz Kiria; Malkhaz Nishnianidze; Dazmir Dzimtseishvili; Gulnara Periashvili; Zviad Dgebuadze; Zurab Tsurtsumia.

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

