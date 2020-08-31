Georgia’s Parliamentary Election Date Set for October 31

Less than a minute

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili set October 31 as the date of holding parliamentary elections in Georgia.

October 31 will also be the date for holding the Adjara Supreme Council elections.

The setting of the election date marks the formal launch of pre-election period, which means that the whole set of legal obligations envisaged by the election code will now go into effect.

