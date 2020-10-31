Diverging Exit Polls Give Lead to GD

Four separate exit polls, commissioned by television channels Imedi, Mtavari Arkhi, Rustavi 2 and Formula, albeit showing significantly different results, put the ruling GD party in the lead ahead of its closest rival UNM in Georgia’s parliamentary elections.

Results of exit poll commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV and conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, according to 18:00 data, gave the ruling party 55% of votes, followed by United National Movement – 23%; European Georgia – 3%, Lelo for Georgia – 3%, Alliance of Patriots – 3%, Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3%, Girchi – 3%, Labor Party – 1%, United Georgia – 1%, Aleko Elisashvili – Citizens 1%; Other parties – 4%.

On the other hand, an exit poll commissioned by pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi and conducted by IPSOS, as of 17:00, gave GD significantly less – 41%, followed by UNM – 33%, EG – 5%, Lelo – 4%, Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3%, Girchi – 3%, Alliance of Patriots – 2%, Labor Party – 2% United Georgia – 1%, Citizens – 1%.

Rustavi 2 exit poll, conducted by Survation, as of 17:30, gave the GD 52.26%, followed by UNM – 25,33%, and EG with 4,2%, Girchi – 3,52%, Lelo – 2,61% Strategy Agmashenebeli – 2,37%, Alliance of Patriots – 2,29%, Labor Party – 1.22%, Citizens party – 1.02%.

Pro-opposition Formula TV’s exit poll, conducted by Edison Research, as of 16:00 also put the ruling party in the lead with 46%, followed by UNM – 28%, EG – 5%, Girchi – 3 %, Lelo – 3%, Alliance of Patriots – 2% and Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 2%. Formula TV noted 50% abstained to answer.