Elections: Journalists, Cameramen Attacked in Marneuli

Journalists and camera operators of two Georgian TV channels – Mtavari Arkhi TV and Georgian Public Broadcaster – were physically assaulted on the evening of September 29 in the town of Marneuli, Georgia’s southern Kvemo Kartli region, while covering election campaign developments.

As reported by pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV, two of their television crews, including two journalists and two camera operators, were physically assaulted, with one of them ending up in a hospital with a head injury as a result. A camera and microphone belonging to the crew were also damaged. According to the same reports, the confrontation erupted “without any reason”, after a journalist tried to record the ruling Georgian Dream party members.

According to the GPB, one of their operators was also assaulted in Marneuli, leaving a camera belonging to their crew broken. The incident followed after a clash between the activists of the Georgian Dream and the United National Movement parties, GPB reported.

Georgian Interior Ministry said police are leading an investigation under Articles 126 and 154, involving unlawful interference with the journalist’s professional activities.

Transparency International Georgia, a local watchdog, condemned the attack on journalists, calling on law enforcement bodies to ensure a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation of the incident. The Office of Public Defender of Georgia, as well as the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, also reacted to the incident, expressing hopes for prompt investigations and rapid identification of those responsible.

More to follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)