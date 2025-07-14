Sokhumi Restricts Inheritance for Those Who Aided, Fought with Tbilisi during War

Russia-occupied Abkhazia’s de facto parliament has adopted legislation restricting inheritance rights for individuals it deems to have fought against the region’s self-proclaimed independence, including those who sided with what it calls the “State Council of Georgia” during the 1992–1993 war.

According to the local news agency Apsnypress, the law bars “foreign nationals, stateless persons, and their family members” from inheriting property if they are considered to have supported Georgian armed formations or aided what the legislation describes as the “occupation regime of the State Council of Georgia,” including in the 1992-1993 war.

The 1992–1993 war in Abkhazia was fought between Georgian government forces and Abkhaz separatists, who were backed by Russian troops and North Caucasus militants. Georgia lost control of the region following the fall of Sokhumi to separatist forces on September 27, 1993.

