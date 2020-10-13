Citizens Party’s List of MP Candidates

The Citizens party, led by Aleko Elisashvili, presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the October 31 parliamentary elections.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from the For Justice party, running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Aleksandre (Aleko) Elisashvili; Levan Ioseliani; Ketevan Turazashvili; Genri Dolidze; Ivane Norakidze; Patman Barjadze; Sulkhani Namchevadze; Giorgi Gabaidze; Nato Kirvalidze; Giorgi Rekhviashvili; Bachana Khutsishvili; Tamta Sebiskveradze; Otar Kerkadze; Bezhan Bliadze; Lela Dundua; Davit Giorgadze; Vakhtang Shurgaia; Maka Pridonashvili; Indiko Berdzenadze; Malkhaz Eradze.

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

