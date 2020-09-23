Georgian PM, Trump’s National Security Advisor Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Robert O’Brien, National Security Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, held phone talk, discussing various issues, including strategic partnership, existing regional security challenges, and the October parliamentary elections in Georgia.

According to the press release delivered on September 23 by the Press Office of the Georgian Prime Minister, PM Gakharia commended U.S.-led peace accords in the Middle East, as well as highlighted Georgia’s role as a key U.S. partner in the wider Black Sea Region.

The Prime Minister’s Office also reported that the both parties discussed Georgia’s efforts towards Euro-Atlantic integration and stressed the importance of furthering U.S.-Georgian ties in security and economic domains. PM Gakharia underscored the challenges facing the Russian-occupied territories, including illegal activities by the occupation forces

The phone call, as reported by the Georgian Government Head’s office, also concerned with the October elections, with the both officials underlining the importance of free, fair and democratic elections.

