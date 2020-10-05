Two More Detained for Bolnisi, Marneuli Attacks

Interior Ministry stated on October 4, that officers arrested two persons, a United National Movement activist and a party member in connection with “cases of violence” in Nakhiduri village of Bolnisi Municipality on September 27 and in Marneuli on September 29.

According to the Interior Ministry, the UNM activist was detained for “inflicting health damage with a blunt object” to Georgian Dream supporters, during a UNM-GD supporters’ brawl at a Nakhiduri village teahouse on September 27.

Police have also launched an investigation against the UNM activist, for resisting arrest, under Article 353 (2) of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

The UNM party member, on the other hand, was detained for physically assaulting a member of the election commission.

The crimes committed by the detainees envisage up to 2 years of imprisonment.

Interior Ministry called on political parties and their supporters to refrain from violence and “to ensure that elections are held in a peaceful, democratic and secure environment.”

Police have overall arrested four persons for violent acts during the pre-election campaigns in Marneuli and Bolnisi Municipalities, out of which two persons were detained for “beating of UNM activists and one of their companions” according to a October 3 statement. Today the Ministry specified that one of the detainees was a Georgian Dream activist and the other was the head of “LTD Marneuli Municipality Autopark.”

