Nativist Georgian March Party’s List of MP Candidates

The ultranationalist, nativist Georgian March party presented its party list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the October 31 parliamentary elections. Chairman Aleksandre (Sandro) Bregadze leads the proportional list, followed by former ruling Georgian Dream party member Irakli Shikhiashvili.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates from the Georgian March party running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Aleksandre (Sandro) Bregadze; Irakli Shikhiashvili; Zaur Jalaghonia; Tsira Javakhishvili; Giorgi Gigauri; Mamuka Chokuri; Ermile Nemsadze; Inga Berikashvili; Levan Osidze; Giorgi Oniani; Kakhaber Kobakhidze; Nana Tsaguria; Gurgen Oniani; Nikoloz Kovzadze; Lomshe Dvali; Kristine Aroshidze; Zurab Ghviniashvili; Alexander Chargeishvili; Anzori Porchkhidze; Tina Chachua.

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

