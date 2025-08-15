TASS: Europe and Kyiv “hold their breath” ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

European governments and Ukraine are “holding their breath” ahead of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which will take place on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska, TASS reports, citing the Spanish newspaper El País. According to the outlet, fears are that the Russian leader may sway the American president to his side. The newspaper notes that a visible result from the talks is important for Trump, as much of his diplomatic capital and his campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize depend on the outcome of the meeting. These will be the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since 2021, and Putin will become the first Russian leader in history to visit Alaska (TASS).

Intended effect: The article gives the audience the impression that the meeting between Putin and Trump could result in diplomatic shifts favorable to Russia, raising concern among European countries and Ukraine. The emphasis on Trump’s potential personal interest (the Nobel Prize) reinforces the perception that the U.S. may make concessions for the sake of its image.

Miroshnik: Kyiv may stage provocations ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS that Kiyv may stage three types of provocations ahead of the summit in Alaska: intensified strikes on civilian targets, staged attacks under a “false flag” with the involvement of Western media, and attempts to infiltrate Russian territory. He believes that Kharkiv has been chosen as the venue for staged actions. The diplomat once again questioned the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a puppet of the West, and stressed that without the support of its allies, Ukraine would not be able to wage active combat operations for more than 3-6 months. According to him, Europe intends to continue supporting Kyiv and strengthening its own military potential (TASS).

Intended effect: The article gives readers the impression that Ukraine and the West are deliberately preparing actions that could disrupt Russian-American dialogue, and that the current Ukrainian leadership is illegitimate and incapable of conducting its own policy. These claims reinforce the image of Russia as a party open to negotiations and of Ukraine as a Western-controlled aggressor.

Overchuk: Russia will support Armenia in creating ‘Trump Route’

In an interview with TASS, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that Russia is ready to support Armenia in its plans to create a transport corridor with Azerbaijan, known as the “Trump Route,” if this is necessary for Yerevan. Overchuk also announced his plans to travel to Yerevan next week to discuss Armenia’s work in the Eurasian Economic Union. He said the reason for the trip was the appearance of a regulatory act in Armenia that Moscow believes contradicts EAEU law. This issue will be discussed during the visit (TASS).

Intended effect: The material emphasizes Moscow’s readiness to simultaneously support Armenia’s strategic infrastructure projects and monitor compliance with EAEU obligations. This demonstrates Russia’s role as a key partner and arbiter in the region.

Aliyev: AZAL crash was not a deliberate attack

Azerbaijan does not consider the AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan to be a deliberate attack, RIA Novosti reports, citing Aliyev’s interview with Fox News. President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Baku demands recognition of what happened, the punishment of those responsible, and full compensation. There were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the Embraer-190. Twenty-nine people survived, including nine Russian citizens (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material reduces the likelihood of the crash being perceived as an act of aggression and shapes the image of Azerbaijan as a state committed to a legally justified resolution of the situation.