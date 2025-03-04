Liveblog: Resistance 2025 Vol. 2 | Rustaveli Avenue Blocked

With the arrival of spring, popular protests all over Georgia continue, having endured what felt like a long and difficult winter, while repression has intensified. Georgia finds itself internationally isolated from its traditional partners. Relations with the EU, the US, and traditional partners are at an all-time low. The Georgian Dream sits alone in the rump parliament, although its two offshoots – People’s Power and the European Socialists – try to give the appearance of opposition. The legitimacy of the parliament, the government, and the new president is hotly contested. Georgian Dream has introduced a series of repressive laws aimed at further stifling dissent, independent media and civil society. 49 protesters remain in prison on criminal charges, as does the founder and director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti Mzia Amaghlobeli. Despite brutal police repression, protesters across the country continue to demand new elections and the release of all those unlawfully detained during the authorities’ repression.

For developments in 2024, refer to our previous: Liveblog: Resistance 2024, Liveblog: Resistance 2025,Vol. 1

Tuesday, March 4

21:30 – Rustaveli Avenue Blocked

Protesters have again blocked Rustaveli Avenue. Hundreds of protesters remain with the same demands – new elections and the release of all those illegally detained.

16:00 – EaP CSF Calls on Georgian Authorities to Repeal Restrictive Laws, Urges EU to Sanction Georgian Authorities

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) Steering Committee issued a statement raising concerns over Georgia’s democratic backsliding. It highlighted that Georgian authorities rapidly adopted the legislative amendments that “restricted freedom of assembly and expression “and imposed harsh penalties, following “controversial” 26th October’s elections. These changes affected key laws, including those on assemblies and demonstrations, the Administrative Offenses Code, and the Criminal Code, the statement argues.

The EaP CSF calls on Georgian authorities to cease the crackdown on civil society and media, conduct new free and fair parliamentary elections, repeal laws that “unjustifiably restrict civil and political rights of Georgian people,” release individuals unjustly detained during protests, and align their actions with the Georgian people’s European integration aspirations. It also urges the EU and its member states to condemn “draconian legislation,” impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and “key political figures responsible for Georgia’s democratic backsliding,” support Georgian civil society and media, engage directly with protesters, and maintain pressure on the GD party to uphold democratic principles.

13:00 – Musician and Activist Davit Gabunia Physically Assaulted

Musician and civil activist Davit (Tornado) Gabunia was reportedly assaulted by Misha Meskhi, a supporter of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the husband of singer Sopho Bedia. Meskhi later confirmed the attack in a Facebook post, while his associate, Beso Danelia, shared footage of the confrontation online.

In the video, the assailant can be heard grilling Gabunia over “Ole, Ola”, a protest song that has become emblematic of recent pro-EU demonstrations, asking whether he intended to perform it. Gabunia responds, “Why are you so worried?” before being struck and verbally abused.

12:00 – Comedian Misha Andguladze Physically Attacked in Hague

Comedian and actor Misha Andguladze was attacked near a restaurant in the Hague, Netherlands. A circulated video captures the confrontation, showing several individuals, reportedly Georgians, physically assaulting Andguladze just outside the venue. Known for his pro-European stance and support to the pro-EU rallies, Andguladze was in the Netherlands to perform the stand-up show.

11:00 – Timeline of Protest Marches

The wave of pro-EU protests gripping Georgia shows no signs of fading as demonstrators take to the streets for the 97th consecutive day. The demands remain unchanged: the release of detained protesters, and snap elections. In Tbilisi, protests are scheduled at 19:00 near the Public Broadcaster’s building and at 20:00 near Parliament. At 21:00, a public lecture titled “From Hopelessness to Victory” will take place near the Ilia and Akaki statue. In Gori, protesters will gather at 17:00 in front of the Municipality Council to demand “freedom for prisoners and new elections.” Protests will also take place at 18:00 in Akhaltsikhe (Shota Rustaveli statue), Zugdidi (Regional Administration), Telavi (City Hall), and Kutaisi (City Hall). In Batumi, a protest for the freedom of Mzia Amaghlobeli will be held at 13:00 near the Batumi City Court, followed by a demonstration at 19:00 in front of the Constitutional Court. Other protests include Chkhorotsku at 20:00 by the City Hall, Akhmeta at 17:00 by the City Hall, and a public discussion in Rustavi at 18:30 at Zedgenidze Street 62, focusing on “How to Protect Ourselves from 5000 GEL Fines?”

Monday, March 3

22:30 – German Foreign Ministry: Mzia Amaghlobeli Must be Released Immediately

Noting that the founder of Batumelebi/Netgazeti Mzia Amaghlobeli “will appear in court tomorrow after over a month in detention,” the German Foreign Ministry said that she must be released immediately. “The Georgian Dream continues its campaign of intimidation against journalists, protesters & the opposition. We stand by those defending freedom,” the Ministry said.

20:15 – Mothers’ March Towards the Parliament building

On the 96th day of protest, which coincides with Mother’s Day in Georgia, the protesters are gathering for the March of Mothers, which is going to take off from the Philharmonic Hall towards the Parliament.

13:45 – Health of Detained Temur Katamadze Deteriorates Amid 47-Day Hunger Strike

The health condition of detained Temur Katamadze has significantly worsened as his hunger strike enters its 47th day without medical supervision. Katamadze, who faces potential deportation to Turkey, is refusing medical examinations since February 15. He feels weak, has difficulty moving, and has lost more than 20 kg, his lawyer Mariam Gabroshvili told reporters, emphasizing that it’s important for Katamadze to feel well and be able to attend the upcoming court proceedings regarding refugee and humanitarian status, and state his position at the hearing.

11:00 -Planned Protests

Pro-democracy and pro-EU protests continue across Georgia for the 96th consecutive day. In Tbilisi, demonstrations will start at 19:00 near the Public Broadcaster’s building, followed by a “Mothers’ March” from the State Concert Hall and a protest near Parliament. At 21:00, a public lecture on civil resistance and democratic movements will take place by the Akaki and Ilia statue on Rustaveli Avenue. In Gori, a protest will start at 17:00 near the Municipality Council, while marches will begin at 18:00 in Akhaltsikhe (Shota Rustaveli statue), Zugdidi (Regional Administration), and Telavi (City Hall). Rallies will also occur in Kutaisi (19:00, City Hall), Batumi (19:00, Constitutional Court), and Chkhorotsku (20:00, City Hall). [Local time]

Sunday, March 2

22:30 – 95th Day of the Protest

On the 95th day of the protest, the Rustaveli Avenue is closed again for traffic by the demonstrators.

March 1

16:00 – Opposition Politician Gvianidze Visits Temur Katamadze, Raises Alarm Over Deteriorating Health

Batumi City Council member from the opposition For Georgia party, Akaki Gvianidze, has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Temur Katamadze, who is on the 45th day of a hunger strike. According to Gvianidze, Katamadze fears he will no longer be able to walk on his own in the coming days. “The situation is further worsened by the fact that the protest hunger strike is taking place without medical supervision,” Gvianidze wrote on social media, following visiting Katamadze at the detention center.

11:00 – Planned Protests

On the 94th day of pro-EU rallies, protests are scheduled across Georgia. In Tbilisi, demonstrations will take place at the Public Broadcaster (19:00) and Parliament (20:00). A rally will be in Gori at 17:00 near the Municipality Council, demanding freedom for “political prisoners and new elections.” Akhaltsikhe protesters will gather at the Shota Rustaveli statue at 18:00 under the slogan “No to Russian regime!” Simultaneously, protests will occur in Zugdidi (Regional Administration), Telavi (City Hall), and Kutaisi (City Hall). Batumi demonstrators will meet at the Constitutional Court at 19:00, while Chkhorotsku will hold a late-night protest by the City Hall at 20:00 with the slogan – “Protest Every Day.” [Local time]

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)