Netherlands Suspends Rule-of-Law Training for Georgian Officials Over ‘Course of Authorities’

The Netherlands has suspended the participation of Georgian government officials in its Matra Rule of Law Training Programme, a move the Dutch Foreign Ministry called a “difficult but necessary step” in response to the “rapidly deteriorating situation in Georgia and the course of the authorities.”

“We call upon the Georgian authorities to uphold their responsibilities under international law: prosecuting those responsible for violence against protestors and journalists, releasing all political prisoners, and rescinding all repressive legislation,” the Ministry said in the statement released on X on August 18.

The programme, designed and delivered by the Netherlands to Eastern Partnership and South East Europe countries, aims to strengthen institutional capacity by offering training and sharing best practices on rule of law topics.

According to the Dutch Embassy in Georgia, close to 200 Georgian officials and civil servants have been trained over the years. “The Georgian participants have greatly contributed to the quality of the trainings and of the multi-country MATRA network,” the Embassy said.

“The temporary suspension follows the rapidly deteriorated situation in the country, as a result of the deeply concerning actions by the Georgian authorities,” the Embassy added, echoing the remarks of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We sincerely hope that the situation in the country will improve in order for us to welcome Georgian participants in the future again.”

The decision comes as part of a broader Western response to the continued anti-democratic moves by Georgian Dream authorities.

The GD government has responded to protests that erupted late last November in response to the Georgian Dream’s announcement of halting EU integration with force and repression. Dozens were arrested and are being tried on criminal charges, and the one-party parliament has adopted a string of repressive legislation cracking down on civil society, media, and minority groups. Eight opposition figures, including six active political leaders, were handed prison terms of several months for refusing to appear before the temporary investigative commission in the GD parliament.

