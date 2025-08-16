Police Arrests Two Rustaveli Avenue Protesters on Group Violence Charges

Police arrested two Georgian protesters, Tornike Toshkhua and Mindia Shervashidze, on group violence charges, with the two facing up to two years in jail as supporters allege provocation and unfair treatment.

According to the Interior Ministry’s August 16 statement, Toshkhua and Shervashidze used violence against “B.G.” during the August 1 rally at the parliament in Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, the epicenter of ongoing non-stop protests, “on the basis of mutual dispute.” Activists and media later identified “B.G.” as Beka Gotsiridze.

The two were charged under Article 126-1¹(b) of the Criminal Code, which concerns group violence and is punishable by a fine, 180 to 240 hours of community service, or up to two years of imprisonment. The Interior Ministry stated that the investigation is ongoing to identify additional suspects.

The Ministry has attached a short footage from the incident showing a man dressed in black approaching protesters during a rally, followed by what looks like a physical confrontation, with the man pushed out of the scene by several protesters.

The news sparked backlash from activists taking part in the ongoing pro-EU, anti-Georgian Dream protests, which began on November 28, 2024, and have continued for more than 260 days. Every evening since the start of the non-stop demonstrations, a group of protesters has blocked the area in front of the parliament for several hours.

Activist Beka Papashvili alleged that Gotsiridze had frequently insulted protesters on social media and, during the incident, attempted to pull out a knife, which he dropped as he fell. According to Papashvili, demonstrators then handed the knife over to the police.

Gela Khasaia of the Girchi – More Freedom party shared on social media a TikTok video reportedly recorded by Gotsiridze after the incident. In the footage, Gotsiridze recounts the episode, saying protesters recognized him and “came at [him],” but “could not do anything” to him and “could not beat [him].” He also recalls swearing at the demonstrators during the confrontation and, in the video, refers to them with offensive language while threatening to “soon push them out” of the protest site.

The arrests come amid concerns that police and courts have been strict towards activists while showing leniency toward those – including organized thugs, the so-called titushki – who used violence against protesters, opposition members, or critics of Georgian Dream.

“The regime has sent titushki to Rustaveli [Avenue] to stir disorder. One of them was a failed footballer, Georgian Dream titushka Beka Gotsiridze, who went to the rally with a knife and staged a provocation,” Girchi More Freedom, the opposition party, said in response to the arrests. “In a normal country, they would have punished Beka Gotsiridze, but the regime detained two innocent rally participants,” the party said.

