Police Arrest 37 Across Georgia in Three Days Over Firearms, Ammunition

Georgian police arrested 37 people across the country over the past three days for what the Interior Ministry said was the illegal purchase, storage, and carrying of large quantities of firearms and ammunition. The offenses carry a prison term of up to seven years.

According to the Interior Ministry, the arrests followed operative actions and investigative activities, during which police seized multiple types of firearms and ammunition after searching apartments, buildings, and vehicles under court orders.

“For the protection of public order and security, MIA employees are working nationwide, carrying out patrols around the clock,” Davit Kiknadze, director of the MIA’s Central Criminal Police Department, said during a briefing on August 19.

The Ministry attached footage showing different types of firearms and ammunition allegedly seized during the raids.

Also Read: