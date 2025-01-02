Liveblog: Resistance 2025 | Protesters Plan to Celebrate ‘Bedoba’ on Rustaveli Avenue  

The new 2025 saw protests continue in Georgia after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced on 28 November that it was suspending EU accession talks until 2028. The political crisis caused by the rejection of the legitimacy of disputed results of the October 26 parliamentary elections, rejected by the opposition political forces, President Salome Zurabishvili, and a big part of the civil society who assess them as rigged, has been exacerbated by this declared U-turn on EU membership by authorities. As the tumultuous 2024 subsided (read our summary of 2024 here) and 2025 took over, what began as demonstrations against the foreign policy shift have grown into a broader resistance that has united tens of thousands of Georgian citizens, including national minorities, demanding significant changes in the country. Despite the brutal police repression, protesters across the country are persisting, calling for new elections and the release of all illegally detained during repression by the authorities. Meanwhile, the legitimacy of the Georgian Dream government and GD’s presidential pick, Mikheil Kavelashvili, remains in question.

Thursday, January 2

22:10 – Protest on Rustaveli Avenue Continues

Protest continues for 36th day on Rustaveli avenue on Bedoba Day, with citizens gathering in central Tbilisi instead of celebrating New Year festivities with their family. The avenue is closed for traffic.

Protesters on Rustaveli avenue, Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

13:16 – Protesters Plan to Celebrate ‘Bedoba’ on Rustaveli Avenue

On January 2, a post in the Facebook group Daitove, a focal virtual meeting place of protesters resonated with the protesters, who decided to celebrate Bedoba [a Georgian tradition symbolizing the granting of good fortune for the coming year, according to which the course of the January 2 predicts the course of the year] on Rustaveli Avenue, near the Parliament building. “This year we have witnessed what they attempted to make us forget: Georgia has free, dignified, proud and patriotic citizens who neither tire nor give up,” the group’s post said.

Wednesday, January 1

23:35 – Zurabishvili Critiques Misjudgments of Georgian Strength in Online Statement

In a Facebook post, addressing continued protests, President Salome Zurabishvili reacted to those who hoped the protests’ momentum would subside after the New Year’s and noted their miscalculation of international and domestic reactions the GD policy. She described these misjudgments as ignorance and emphasized that failing to grasp the character, endurance and determination “of your own people” is inexcusable, stating: “They are still standing today, they will be there tomorrow, they will not get tired!”

21:28 – Protests Continue Despite New Year Celebrations

On the 35th consecutive day of protests and not destructed by New Year festivities, demonstrators have once again gathered in front of the Georgian Parliament. Their demands remain unchanged: the release of all those detained during the protests and the calling of new elections. Protesters stressed that despite the holidays and New Year celebrations in the country, they will continue to express their resistance, emphasizing that Georgia’s European future must be protected. Protesters view the current political situation as a constitutional crisis. Rustaveli Avenue remained blocked at night.

