Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 10.3% in January-July 2025

Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) reached USD 14.155 billion in January-July 2025, marking a 10.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the National Statistic Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported on August 19.

Exports totaled USD 3.845 billion, a 9% increase year-on-year, while imports stood at USD 10.31 billion, a 10.8% rise. The resulting trade deficit was USD 6.465 billion, accounting for 45.7% of total external trade turnover during the reporting period.

Georgia’s top export destinations were Kyrgyzstan (USD 815.5 million), Kazakhstan (USD 494.8 million), and Russia (USD 412 million). The top ten export partners accounted for 79.9% of total exports, according to Geostat.

On the import side, Turkey led with USD 1.556 billion, followed by the United States with USD 1.553 billion and Russia with USD 1.087 billion. The top ten import partners made up 71.6% of total imports.

Motor cars remained Georgia’s leading export commodity, totaling USD 1.478 billion with 38.5% of total exports. Precious metal ores and concentrates followed with USD 202.9 million (5.3%), and spirituous beverages ranked third with USD 148 million (3.9%).

Motor cars also topped imports at USD 2.058 billion, with 20% of the total imports. Petroleum and petroleum oils followed with USD 727.6 million (7.1%), and imports of paintings, drawings, and pastels remained third with USD 481.3 million (4.7%).

Also Read: