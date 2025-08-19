Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

A Georgian citizen was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near the village of Kveshi in the Gori municipality, near the Tskhinvali occupied region, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on August 19.

The SSSG said the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and international partners were immediately informed about the detention.

According to the SSSG, all available mechanisms have been activated to ensure the release of the Georgian citizen in the shortest possible time.

“The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, lies with the occupying power,” the SSSG said.

