Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Expand Sanctions on Georgian Officials

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have announced additional sanctions against individuals responsible for human rights violations in Georgia, with Estonia specifically targeting judges, prosecutors, police officers and other officials accused of enforcing repressive measures on behalf of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party.

Estonia has sanctioned 55 individuals, Lithuania has added 74 names to its blacklist and Latvia has sanctioned 16 individuals. The restrictions include travel bans and apply to individuals sanctioned for their roles in judicial actions and crackdowns.

“The violence used in Georgia against protesters, journalists, and opposition leaders is unacceptable, criminal, and in violation of human rights,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. “The list includes judges, prosecutors, police officials and police commissioners, platform creators and members of parliament, who are responsible for the prosecution of protesters by the judicial system and judiciary and law enforcement agencies. The listed Georgian individuals have either taken part in violence or threatened it,” he added. Estonia has now banned a total of 83 Georgian officials from entering the country.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys reiterated his country’s support for the Georgian people, stating: “We stand with the people of Georgia in their pursuit of democracy and a European future.”

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze announced: “I have added 16 Georgian citizens to Latvia’s persona non grata list, banning them from entry into Latvia for an unlimited time. This decision was made in accordance with Section 61(2) of the Immigration Law.”

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were among the first countries to respond to Georgia’s democratic backsliding and crackdown on peaceful protesters. The three countries had previously sanctioned GD patron Bidzina Ivanishvili and senior Interior Ministry officials. This is another round of targeted sanctions against individuals accused of undermining democracy in Georgia.

The Baltic States continue to emphasize their commitment to supporting Georgia’s democratic aspirations and European integration, while holding officials accountable for alleged human rights violations.

Individuals Sanctioned by Estonia

The Estonian government has released a list of sanctioned individuals, which includes:

Judges: Irakli Khuskivadze, Tamar Mchedlishvili, Lela Maridashvili, Levan Kolbaia, Davit Mgeliashvili, Nana Shamatava, Teona Epitashvili, Arsen Kalatozishvili, Lela Kalichenko, Davit Kurtanidze, Irma Togonidze, Guliko Kazhashvili, Ketevan Jachvadze, Nino Tarashvili, Giorgi Gelashvili, Natia Gudadze, Nato Khujadze, Zviad Sharadze, Irakli Dgebuadze, Eka Barbakadze.

Prosecutors: Vaja (Vazha) Todua, Shmagi Gobejishvili, Zviad Gubeladze, Ana Metreveli, Giorgi Mukbaniani, Roin Khintibidze, Tamar Iakobidze, Vladimer (Vladimir) Turmanidze, Nugzar (Nukri) Chitadze, Tornike Gogeshvili, Paata Tsetskhladze, Zaza Metonidze, Nino Sakhelashvili, Malkhaz Okropirashvili, Vera Dolidze.

Police Officers: Giorgi Chareqashvili (Charekashvili), Tornike Menabde, Sulkhan Kiknadze, Revaz Tsurtsumia, Zviad Margvelani, Zurab Charibashvili, Davit Maruashvili, Otar Gelashvili, Nodari Zenaishvili, Berdia Peradze.

Police Chiefs: Chief of Police of the Adjara Region, Grigol Beselia; Chief of Police of the Batumi Region, Davit Atabegashvili; Chief of Police of the Batumi Region, Gocha Vanadze.

Members of Parliament: Lasha Talakhadze, Irakli Zarkua, Viktor Sanikidze, Gela Samkharauli, Beka Odisharia.

Alt-Info Figures: Konstantine Morgoshia, Zurab Makharadze.

The names of those sanctioned by Latvia and Lithuania are not immediately available.

