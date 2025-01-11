Judge Remands Eight Protesters in Custody, Sparking Outcry

A Tbilisi City Court judge, Irakli Khuskivadze, after an 8-hour court session, ruled on January 11 to remand eight protesters in custody, rejecting their defense lawyers’ pleas for bail. The individuals were arrested during pro-European protests in December last year and face charges under Article 225 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which penalizes participation in group violence with prison sentences of four to six years.

The defendants – Zviad Tsetskhladze, Vepkhia Kasradze, Vasil Kadzelashvili, Giorgi Gorgadze, Irakli Miminoshvili, Insaf Aliev, Tornike Goshadze, and Nikoloz Javakhishvili – are being tried together, although the defense contends there is not evidence they even know each other. Their detention was previously extended in December by the same judge.

Defense lawyers argued for the defendants to be released on bail, citing a lack of evidence, while prosecutors claimed that releasing them could jeopardize the investigation.

“You did not consider the evidence, you just sentenced me to imprisonment,” said defendant Vepkhia Kasradze during the hearing. “By centensing me, you did not take away my freedom. On the contrary, I have never been so free.”

The hearing drew criticism over the cramped courtroom, which excluded many attendees despite high public interest in the case. Judge Irakli Khuskivadze denied a request to move the proceedings to a larger venue, prompting health concerns after defendant Irakli Miminoshvili became unwell due to poor air ventilation and required medical attention.

Defense attorneys and defendants left the session in protest, citing inhumane conditions. They have stated their willingness to continue participating in the proceedings only if the venue is changed. The court awaited the arrival of state-appointed lawyers to replace private attorneys, as five of the defendants, by law, must have legal representation if private counsel is unavailable. The state-appointed lawyers however, did not have enough time to get acquainted with the case materials.

Transparency International Georgia addressed the violations of the principles of public hearing, stating that “it is evident that these and other procedural violations aim to punish the defendants as an example, disregarding legal norms entirely. We urge the Georgian Dream party and Judge Irakli Khuskivadze to cease violating the fundamental rights of the defendants and to release from unjustified pretrial detention the defendants Vepkhia Kasradze, Zviad Tsetskhladze, Vasil Kadzelashvili, Giorgi Gorgadze, Irakli Miminoshvili, Insaf Aliev, Tornike Goshadze, and Nikoloz Javakhishvili.“

The hearing was conducted amidst protests outside the courthouse, where citizens, including well known personas from the media, theater, and politics, rallied in solidarity with the detainees.

Those gathered in the courtyard of the city court protested the decision of the judge. The protesters chanted: “Down with the regime – freedom for the prisoners”; “Unjust court – fear the power of the people.”

The watchdogs say Georgian Dream party has used the judiciary to suppress dissent, with activists pointing to harsh rulings and deliberate delays. On Friday, a similar outcry followed Judge Ketevan Jachvadze’s decision to remand 11 individuals in custody under identical charges. The defendants argued that they had never met before their arrest and denied the prosecutor’s charges of group violence.

