Protester Davit Khomeriki Sentenced to 4.5 Years on Charges of Plotting Explosion

Protester and musician Davit Khomeriki, 26, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison on charges of plotting an explosion, in the thirteenth jail sentence handed down on those detained in the context of pro-EU and anti-Georgian Dream protests since November 2024.

Judge Nino Galustashvili announced the verdict on August 15. Prosecutors alleged that Khomeriki carried bottles with inflammable substances in his bag, preparing a Molotov cocktail attack, while the defense maintained his innocence and contested both the evidence and its sufficiency to support the charge of plotting a crime.

“We are all facing a sad reality, where the truth is punished and justice is hard to find,” Khomeriki told the court during his closing remarks on August 15, according to the live blog by RFE/RL Georgian Service. “They are afraid of our unity, because the truth is on the people’s side.”

Khomeriki was detained on December 2, 2024, during the early turbulent days of the pro-European Union demonstrations on Tbilisi’s Tamarashvili Avenue, along with his brother. Initially, both were arrested on administrative charges for allegedly blocking the road. According to case files, police found bottles containing inflammable substances during a search of Khomeriki’s backpack following the detention

Khomeriki was charged under Articles 18 (preparation of crime) and 229 (explosion) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, punishable by 4 to 7 years in jail. Prosecution alleged that the defendant carried bottles with inflammable substances meant for a Molotov cocktail attack on police officers. Citing forensic examination, prosecutors alleged the bottles contained a “modified diesel” and were wrapped with cloth wicks soaked in a flammable liquid.

Khomeriki pleaded not guilty. The defense pointed to procedural violations in obtaining evidence, including the absence of video footage of the search, which they argued left open the possibility that evidence was planted. Even if the bottles with inflammable substances were present, the lawyer contended, mere possession was insufficient to prove an intent for violent use. Applying such a standard, the defense warned, could criminalize the simple possession or transport of common flammable materials.

Khomeriki is among dozens of detainees who have reported mistreatment during their arrests and detention in connection with the protests. He alleged that he was subjected to threats of sexual violence, as well as psychological and physical abuse, and was force-stripped during detention.

Khomeriki is the thirteenth protester to face a jail sentence on criminal charges among those arrested since November 2024. Earlier convictions include those of Anatoli Gigauri, Temur Zasokhashvili, Davit Lomidze, Mzia Amaghlobeli, Anri Kakabadze, Anri Kvaratskhelia, Saba Jikia, Giorgi Mindadze, Mate Devidze, Denis Kulanin, Daniel Mumladze, and Guram Khutashvili.

Seven more remain in prison after being convicted over their involvement in the spring 2024 protests against the foreign agents law, including Omar Okribelashvili, Saba Meparishvili, and Pridon Bubuteishvili, who were convicted in January, Davit Koldari, Giorgi Kuchuashvili, and Giorgi Okmelashvili, who were convicted in February, as well as Irakli Megvinetukhutsesi, convicted in December.

Eight individuals, including six active opposition politicians, were recently sentenced to prison terms of several months for defying the Georgian Dream investigative commission.

Two persons – Tedo Abramovi and Giorgi Akhobadze – have been acquitted of serious drug charges linked to the protests and activism.

Politpatimrebi.ge, a civic platform documenting the cases of detainees, currently lists over 60 persons who were jailed in 2024-2025 and are considered political prisoners.

The verdicts come as no police officer has been held accountable despite numerous documented abuses during dispersals. Dozens of protesters remain in pre-trial custody, awaiting their rulings on similar or other protest-related charges.

