Tens of Thousands Rally in Tbilisi as President Zurabishvili Calls for “Platform of Resistance”

On March 31, the anniversary of Georgia’s 1991 independence referendum, thousands of demonstrators gathered on Rustaveli Avenue for a mass protest under the slogan “The People’s Spring is Coming.” President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the rally, declaring that the resistance must “take on a political format” in addition to the ongoing protests. She proposed the creation of a “Platform of Resistance” with the participation of the pro-European political spectrum to achieve two main goals of “the holding of new, fair elections” and “the release of all political prisoners.”

The rally carried symbolic value marking 34 years since Georgians held a referendum restoring the country’s independence. Zurabishvili’s speech invoked the memory of March 31, 1991, when 99% of referendum participants supported independence from the Soviet Union. She recalled the long road to independence, citing the August 1924 uprising, the protests of April 14, 1978, to protect the Georgian language, and the tragedy of April 9, 1989, when Soviet forces killed peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi. Drawing parallels to the current political climate, she praised the resilience of Georgian protesters and their continued struggle for democracy and independence.

“Today, that peaceful army still stands on Rustaveli Avenue and in the streets of our cities. It stands and resists injustice, violence, subjugation and occupation,” she told the demonstrators.

Zurabishvili’s Address in Detail

Proposed Resistence Platform

Salome Zurabishvili stated that she remains true to her oath “to serve, to defend the Constitution, and to uphold the will and interests of the Georgian people,” and remains the legitimate President of Georgia until the new free and fair elections. In this light, she emphasized that the protest movement needs to expand its strategy.

“This struggle must take on a political format alongside and in coordination with street protests,” Zurabishvili said. “That is why I have proposed and now publicly announce before you the creation of Resistance Platform with the participation of the pro-European political spectrum.”

President outlined that the platform would remain “open to all pro-European parties and groups that are willing to set aside political incompatibilities” to focus on two main demands: “scheduling new and fair elections and freeing political prisoners.”

The platform, she explained, would align political positions to develop strategy and possible actions and will work together to ensure new electoral conditions, and will implement mechanisms to safeguard votes against potential fraud attempts of the GD government.

“The public will be fully and immediately informed about this, and close communication will be established with civil society and protest groups in order to achieve a joint strategy,” she added.

She said it’s the responsibility of the political parties and her to prepare for the new elections regardless of when they’re announced and “begin the mass training of observers in order to jointly and effectively protect the votes of the resistance.”

She also outlined that the Georgian Charter, the roadmap that she had initiated, should serve as a future program for the platform to return Georgia to the democratic path.

Dismantling of Three Pillars of GD Rule

Zurabishvili praised protesters, stating that the ruling GD party’s repression and brutality against them was a sign of its political failure.

“They could not stop the protest. They could not silence the people. They could not suppress, intimidate, or divide you,” she told the crowd. “Despite all the money, the endless resources, and the immense power concentrated in their hands, they have no results!”

She said the GD’s rule rests on three main pillars: the financial interests of the “inner circle of oligarch” who finance the regime, Russian propaganda that attempts to manipulate public perception, and the Russian system of repression and violence used to maintain control.

According to Zurabishvili, “weakening and dismantling these pillars” is essential to returning Georgia to the democratic path.

“This is a difficult and likely long nonviolent struggle, but it is ultimately the path to success,” the path that will lead Georgia to the secure place Zurabishvili added.

Condemnation of GD’s Parliamentary Investigative Commission

Zurabishvili rebuked the Temporary Investigation Commission, established in the GD parliament, which is probing the alleged crimes committed by the former UNM administration and is headed by one of the ideologues of the GD government and former Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani.

She said that as the Commander-in-Chief, she couldn’t ignore in her address the “vile tactics” that the GD government uses.

“I am referring to the so-called Investigative Committee of Prosecutor Tea Vishinsky,” Zurabishvili said, ostensibly referencing Andrey Vyshinsky, a notorious prosecutor during Stalin’s purges.

President outlined that the commission is “not about clarifying history” or “understanding the past” but rather “a punitive formation designed for revenge.”

“After this regime subjugated every independent institution, after it abolished Georgia’s judicial system, after it discredited the police and stripped it of its primary function – protecting citizens – its latest step is aimed at dismantling the Georgian Army,” she said, adding that its an “anti-state act,” committed by the GD authorities.

Zurabishvili said: “This shameful spectacle that we are forced to watch live serves to demoralize society by trying to discredit the army completely.” She then apparently referred to GD founder Bidzina Ivanishvili: “The ruler who comes up with this plan and does this to his own country, army and people is an enemy of our statehood, and therefore of our independence and our future…is an enemy of any individual citizen!”

While Salome Zurabishvili was speaking about the commission, which is currently investigating the August 2008 war and questioning the Georgian generals, some of the demonstrators were heard hackling her and calling for her to answer who started the war apparently referring to her ambivalent past stance on the issue.

International Support for the Protests

The president highlighted international support for the protest movement, noting that five months after Georgia’s contested elections, “not a single democratic country has recognized the fraudulent vote or the legitimacy of the ruling government.”

Zurabishvili mentioned that during her recent visit, the Baltic states leaders asked her to convey their solidarity and support to the people.

“When our partners invite me—not the ruling party—to high-level meetings and to address parliaments, it is a sign of their support for you, a recognition of your struggle,” she said.

She also urged the protesters to continue their fight and called on them not to fall into nihilism. “Do not chase false expectations,” she said adding: “They want us to turn against each other – campaigns initiated by them serve that purpose.”

“This fight will go on until the very end!” she declared, concluding her speech with the words, “Glory to Georgia!”

