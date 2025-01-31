TI-Georgia Report Alleges Fabricated Charges and Political Persecution of Activist

The report issued by Transparency International Georgia on January 30, 2025, provides a detailed analysis of the case against opposition activist Saba Skhvitaridze, concluding that the investigation is a deliberate fabrication involving state institutions. TI-Georgia claims the case is politically motivated and represents a coordinated effort by law enforcement to persecute Skhvitaridze for his opposition activities, including protests against Georgia’s Foreign Agents’ Law. TI-Georgia states that the investigation is marked by fabricated evidence, false testimonies, and inconsistencies in the case documents, indicating Skhvitaridze’s wrongful prosecution.

“The fact that these individuals [representatives of state institutions, involved in fabrication of the case] have not been held accountable, despite the public awareness of the case details through media reports, and that the Special Investigation Service has made no attempt to investigate the involvement of law enforcement officers, further indicates that the criminal acts against Saba Skhvitaridze were politically motivated retaliation.”

Who is Saba Skhvitaridze

Saba Skhvitaridze is a civic activist who worked with the non-governmental organization “Reforms and Research Group,” focusing on human rights, democratic reforms, and election monitoring before joining the “Ahali” political party, which is part of the “Coalition for Change.” Skhvitaridze is known for his outspoken criticism of the Georgian Dream party and his participation in protests. He was fined twice for his involvement in road-blocking protests in 2024, including one related to the Foreign Agents’ law.

What Charges Is Skhvitaridze Facing?

Skhvitaridze is facing charges under Georgia’s Criminal Code (Article 353 Prima, Paragraph 2), which involves harming a police officer during the execution of their official duties. He faces a sentence of 7 to 11 years in prison. The charge relates to an alleged incident on December 4, 2024, during protests against the government. According to the prosecution, Skhvitaridze struck a police officer, Mirian Kavtaradze, twice on the head with a baton-like object, causing harm to his health.

Inconsistencies in the Alleged Crime’s Location, Circumstances, and Method

The TI-Georgia report identifies several key inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case, suggesting the case has been fabricated. The police officers’ testimonies, which describe Skhvitaridze attacking Kavtaradze with a baton near the Tbilisi Marriott Hotel, are identical word-for-word, suggesting they were copied, the watchdog says. Further investigation reveals conflicting information about the location of the alleged crime: while the prosecution claims it occurred near the Tbilisi Marriott Hotel, other documents and footage suggest the injury occurred near Freedom Square, not on Rustaveli Avenue.

Multiple witnesses confirm that Skhvitaridze was near the Courtyard Marriott, where an altercation occurred between opposition figures and a group of “titushky” (provocateurs), which included Mirian Kavtaradze. The confrontation escalated after Kavtaradze was accused of assaulting a woman who had removed his mask. Importantly, Kavtaradze was not wearing a police uniform or any identifying insignia, making it impossible for Skhvitaridze to know he was a police officer.

The video evidence from networks like “Mtavari,” “Formula,” and “TV Pirveli” also place both Skhvitaridze and Kavtaradze near the “Courtyard Marriott,” not the Tbilisi Marriott at the time of the incident. The footage depicts mutual pushing and scuffling but no baton strikes, directly contradicting the prosecution’s allegations.

In addition, a document obtained by the prosecution itself states that on the night of the incident “a Ministry of Internal Affairs employee, Mirian Kavtaradze, was transported by ambulance from Freedom Square to the Caucasus Medical Center. According to the patient, he was struck in the head by a blunt object thrown by protesters.” This contradicts the later testimonies by the “victim” and police officers who claimed he was hit by Skhvitaridze.

Saba Skhvitaridze’s Wrongful Accusation

TI-Georgia argues that the charges against Skhvitaridze do not meet the required criteria for the offense he is accused of. There is no evidence that harm was inflicted on Kavtaradze, and Kavtaradze was not acting in his capacity as a police officer.

Without any identifying insignia on Kavtaradze, Skhvitaridze could not have reasonably known that Kavtaradze was a police officer, TI-Georgia notes. Moreover, the watchdog says, even if Kavtaradze had been in uniform, his actions—physically assaulting a woman and verbally attacking opposition figures—constituted a violation of public order by Kavtaradze himself and is punishable by law.

Illegal Arrest, Degrading Treatment and Investigative Inaction in case of Saba Skhvitaridze

The report describes the unlawful detention of Skhvitaridze, while he was traveling with his father to Guria. Police officers in Zestaponi (western Georgia). The police ‘forcibly removed’ him from the car without explanation. He was arrested, placed in a police vehicle and taken to the Tbilisi police station, where he was twice severely beaten. TI-Georgia describes the first assault as involving four masked men beating him with their fists and feet, while the second assault took place after he had met with an investigator, during which officers used various objects to force a confession.

The watchdog assesses this as torture or inhuman and degrading treatment under Articles 144¹ and 144³ of the Criminal Code. Although Skhvitaridze has been officially recognized as a victim, the investigation has failed to identify the perpetrators and no one has been held accountable.

This, the TI-Georgia says indicates at minimum official negligence by the heads of these institutions, including Special Investigation Service Chief Karlo Katsitadze and General Prosecutor Giorgi Gabitashvili—potentially constituting “official negligence” under Article 342 of the Criminal Code.

Conclusion

TI-Georgia concludes that the investigation into Saba Skhvitaridze was fabricated with the involvement of state institutions and specific officials in a coordinated effort to punish him for his political activities. The organization says, that “the investigation has been completely falsified and aims to punish Saba Skhvitaridze for his past and ongoing activities.”

The report identifies key figures in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including officers involved in alleged falsifying evidence and providing false testimonies, and prosecutors who collaborated in the fabrication. The watchdog alleges that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including officers such as Mirian Kavtaradze, Investigator Salome Edisherashvili, and Detective Aleksandre Gachechiladze, have played key roles in fabricating evidence and providing false testimony. The report further states that Kavtaradze, who was involved in violent actions, likely received support from higher-ranking officials, such as Sulkhan Tamazashvili, head of the Tbilisi Police Department.

The report calls for those responsible to be held accountable for their actions, including charges of abuse of authority and falsification of evidence. It also argues that the failure of the Special Investigation Service to investigate these crimes shows that the actions against Skhvitaridze were politically motivated and aimed at suppressing opposition activity.

Furthermore, the TI-Georgia argues, that those responsible for assaulting Skhvitaridze while in custody and allowing his mistreatment should be charged with torture or inhuman and degrading treatment, punishable by imprisonment and professional bans.

The report stresses that the failure of the Special Investigation Service to investigate these crimes further suggests that the actions against Skhvitaridze were politically motivated reprisals aimed at suppressing his opposition activities.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)