Scott Ritter: Russia will determine the terms of Ukraine’s demilitarization

Scott Ritter, former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector in Iraq, said in an interview with TASS that Russia will determine the parameters and conditions for the demilitarization of Ukraine, including possible compromises. He noted that although Kyiv’s unconditional surrender would allow Moscow to dictate all the terms, the Russian leadership, in his opinion, does not have such a goal and is ready to seek compromises. Ritter recalled that one of Moscow’s key demands is the demilitarization of Ukraine and cited rumors of a possible reduction of the Ukrainian army to 50,000 troops, but stressed that the exact parameters are not yet known. He also pointed to the lack of clarity on the issues of army reduction, the fate of weapons, and the withdrawal of NATO resources from Ukrainian territory (TASS).

India expects U.S. to soften position on oil and tariffs after Trump-Putin meeting

A source in the Indian government told TASS that New Delhi does not rule out Washington softening its rhetoric on Russian oil purchases or reducing U.S. tariffs on Indian imports if Russia and the U.S. reconcile after the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The source stressed that India is closely monitoring preparations for the summit and considers dialogue leading to peace and stability beneficial for the entire world. The two leaders are scheduled to meet on August 15 in Alaska to discuss options for a long-term settlement of the war in Ukraine. Earlier, the U.S. raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50% due to India’s purchase of Russian oil. The Indian Foreign Ministry called this move unfair (TASS).

Russian MFA to review Armenia-Azerbaijan ‘Trump Route’ corridor

Alexey Fadeyev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Moscow will review the details of the new transport corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan, dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). He noted that the project has not yet been made public and stressed that the involvement of non-regional powers in the South Caucasus should promote peace rather than create new dividing lines. Fadeyev mentioned Armenia’s membership in the EAEU and the presence of Russian border guards in the Syunik region as factors that must be considered when deciding how to unblock communications. The corridor was agreed upon on August 8, following a meeting in Washington between Donald Trump, Ilham Aliyev, and Nikol Pashinyan. Armenia granted the U.S. the right to manage the corridor for 99 years (TASS).

Russian MFA: Baku’s possible lifting of arms embargo on Kyiv will lead to escalation

Alexey Fadeyev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Azerbaijan’s possible decision to lift the embargo on arms supplies to Ukraine would not contribute to peace, but rather escalate the conflict. According to media reports, Russia’s continued strikes on Azerbaijani targets in Ukraine may prompt this decision (ria.ru).

REC names most promising products for exports to Turkey

The Russian Export Center (REC) has summarized the results of the national pavilion in Antalya for the first half of 2025, identifying three product categories with high potential: snacks, sauces, and gluten-free products. According to REC data, high customs duties in Turkey are holding back interest in Russian confectionery, fish, and dairy products. However, contracts worth over 1.5 billion rubles have already been signed with a Turkish importer for promising products. The products are being registered and prepared for official import. The national pavilion continues to expand its range and sales channels. The REC’s network of demonstration and tasting pavilions operates in China, Vietnam, Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia (ria.ru).

