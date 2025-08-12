Protester Anatoli Gigauri Sentenced to Two Years in Jail as Court Reduces Charges

Anatoli Gigauri, a protester and war veteran detained after a rally last November, was sentenced to two years in prison after the judge’s last-minute decision to reclassify charges from the initial assault on a police officer to a relatively softer “resistance, threat or violence” against an official. Gigauri has pleaded innocent, with the defense pointing to the video evidence that shows a police officer hitting the defendant first.

Judge Jvebe Nachkebia delivered the verdict on August 12, after several delays in the announcement. It is the 12th jail verdict against those arrested in the context of anti-Georgian Dream protests since November 2024.

“My detention was political and my [imprisonment], too, will be political,” Gigauri told the court in his closing remarks on August 12, according to the live records by RFE/RL Georgian Service. “It has nothing to do with law or justice.”

Earlier in August, a similar sentence was handed to journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, in the identical reclassification of charges from assault on police officer (Article 353 prima of the Criminal Code, carrying a penalty of four to seven years in prison) to a new charge under part 1 of Article 353 Criminal Code involving “resistance, threat or violence against a protector of public order or other representative of the authorities”, punishable by a fine or house arrest for a term up to two years, or by imprisonment for a term of two to six years.

Gigauri, a veteran of the 2008 Russo-Georgian war who has also served in Afghanistan, was arrested late on November 25, while heading to his hometown of Kareli after one of the post-election rallies in Tbilisi. He alleged violence and beating at the hands of police upon his detention. He was later charged with assault on police, a criminal charge punishable by four to seven years in jail.

The prosecution has relied on footage from November 24, the night of the rally, taken by pro-Georgian Dream Imedi TV and showing Gigauri striking a police officer during a confrontation between police and protesters.

However, the defense requested extended footage from the scene from TV Imedi during the proceedings. Gigauri’s lawyers say their initial request was denied, but the channel agreed to hand over the footage after prosecutors intervened. The extended video shows Officer Vakhtang Gabunia striking Gigauri in the head first, briefly knocking off his cap.

The defense argues that Gigauri’s slap, delivered approximately three seconds after the officer’s strike, was an act of necessary self-defense, prompted by Gabunia’s gestures indicating he was about to throw another punch.

Gigauri is the twelfth protester to face a jail sentence on criminal charges among those arrested since November 2024. Earlier convictions include those of Temur Zasokhashvili, Davit Lomidze, Mzia Amaghlobeli, Anri Kakabadze, Anri Kvaratskhelia, Saba Jikia, Giorgi Mindadze, Mate Devidze, Denis Kulanin, Daniel Mumladze, and Guram Khutashvili.

Seven more remain in prison after being convicted over their involvement in the spring 2024 protests against the foreign agents law, including Omar Okribelashvili, Saba Meparishvili, and Pridon Bubuteishvili, who were convicted in January, Davit Koldari, Giorgi Kuchuashvili, and Giorgi Okmelashvili, who were convicted in February, as well as Irakli Megvinetukhutsesi, convicted in December.

Eight individuals, including six active opposition politicians, were recently sentenced to prison terms of several months for defying the Georgian Dream investigative commission.

So far, only one person – doctor Giorgi Akhobadze – has been acquitted of criminal charges linked to the protests and activism, in a surprise verdict that found him not guilty on serious drug charges.

Politpatimrebi.ge, a civic platform documenting the cases of detainees, currently lists over 60 persons who were jailed in 2024-2025 and are considered political prisoners.

The verdicts come as no police officer has been held accountable despite numerous documented abuses during dispersals. Dozens of protesters remain in pre-trial custody, awaiting their rulings on similar or other protest-related charges.

