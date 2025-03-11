GD Amends Rules to Let Commission Investigating UNM Request Probe at Any Stage

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party tabled changes to the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure concerning the activities and powers of temporary investigative commissions. The amendments, initiated by MPs from GD and its offshoot People’s Power, come as the GD advances its investigative commission set up to study the alleged crimes of the previous United National Movement (UNM) government. The changes, according to the draft project, would allow the commission to request investigation at any stage of its work.

Key Proposed Changes:

The amendments to the GD Parliament’s Rules of Procedure include:

Article 67: Single-member questioning: The Investigative Commission will be able to assign just one of its members to obtain explanations from individuals who "voluntarily express their desire" to provide information to the commission. Currently, at least three members (including one opposition representative) are required. The amendment also includes provisions requiring persons providing explanations to be warned about criminal liability for false statements.

The Investigative Commission will be able to assign just one of its members to obtain explanations from individuals who “voluntarily express their desire” to provide information to the commission. Currently, at least three members (including one opposition representative) are required. The amendment also includes provisions requiring persons providing explanations to be warned about criminal liability for false statements. Article 68: Session timing flexibility: Temporary Investigative Commission meetings may be held on the days of plenary sessions of the regular parliamentary session, though not during ongoing plenary sessions.

Temporary Investigative Commission meetings may be held on the days of plenary sessions of the regular parliamentary session, though not during ongoing plenary sessions. Article 70: Pre-emptive investigation powers: If there is “reasonable suspicion” of illegal activity, the commission will be able to “raise the issue of initiating an investigation before the relevant authority at any stage of its activities,” and raise the administrative or disciplinary proceedings as well.

Initiators of the draft Rules of Procedure are the following GD and People’s Power MPs: Shalva Papuashvili, Davit Matikashvili, Giorgi Kakhiani, Irakli Shatakishvili, Greta Tsitsava, and Guram Macharashvili.

The investigative commission, chaired by the former Minister of Justice Tea Tsulukiani, is tasked with reviewing the actions of the “regime and its political representatives” during the UNM’s time in power. On February 14, during a commission meeting, Tsulukiani argued that the “extenisve volume of materials” under review necessitated granting additional authority to commission members.

Unity-UNM Chair Tina Bokuchava said that the party will not to engage with the commission despite threats from GD MP Davit Matikashvili that non-cooperation could result in criminal liability. Similarly, Giga Bokeria, the leader of the Federalists party and former Secretary of the Security Council under the UNM government dismissed the commission’s activities, stating he would not take part in what he called a “clowns’ show.”

The 11th convocation of Parliament remains widely disputed, with the four opposition parties that passed the 5% electoral threshold boycotting the legislature following the contentious October 26 elections.

